Justin Trudeau Has Apologized For The 'Mistake' Of Travelling On Truth & Reconciliation Day
The PM went to Tofino, B.C., with his family on September 30.
A week after Canada's first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Day, Justin Trudeau has apologized for travelling to Tofino, B.C., on September 30 to spend time with his family.
Speaking at a press conference on October 6, Trudeau said it was a "mistake" to travel on that day in particular and he said he would be meeting with Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation in Kamloops, who said they'd invited Trudeau to meet on that day.
"Travelling on September 30 was a mistake," Trudeau said. "And I regret it. The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, think about the past but also focus on the future."
"I want to thank Chief Casimir of Tk'emlúps for the conversation we had over the weekend, in which I apologized for not being there with her and her community for this important day," he added, committing to visiting the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation in the "coming weeks."
Answering a follow-up question, the PM also said his government would continue to do "even more on the path of reconciliation," naming boil water advisories and housing supports in particular.
Back in May 2021, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation announced the discovery of hundreds of childrens' bodies at a former Kamloops residential school, launching a countrywide discussion of the effects of the deadly institutions and the role they played in Canadian history.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.