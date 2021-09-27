This 'COVID-Free' Caribbean Island Only Lets You Visit If Your Salary Is High Enough
Only 21 people have made the cut so far.
How much would you pay to live on an island where you can forget about COVID-19 rules? Or maybe the better question is, how much can you afford?
You'll need a pay stub handy if you want to vacation on the black sand beaches of Montserrat, a supposedly "COVID-free" Caribbean island where your salary will make or break your chances of getting in.
The British territory claims to be one of the few coronavirus-free travel destinations in the world, but their "show me the money" policy has made it tough for people to actually visit.
You need to make at least $70,000 a year to get into the country as a remote worker, and until recently you had to commit to staying for at least two months, according to the government's rules. That's in US dollars, so you might want to check your conversion rates before you apply.
The island's strict entry rules are all about attracting remote workers while protecting the roughly 5,000 people who live there, although the rules might be working a little too well. Only 21 people have actually made the cut to date, according to the New York Times.
The island has kept its coronavirus cases low by limiting visitors, although its record is not perfect. There were two active cases on the island as of Monday.
But that doesn't mean Montserrat will be off-limits forever. The government just announced that they're dropping most of their visitor rules at the beginning of October, with the exception that all visitors must be fully vaccinated and will have to isolate for a few days before visiting the island.
That means you can apply to visit next month and you don't even need to have a job — although you'll still have to pay your way to get there.
If you are lucky enough to make US$70K, the island's remote worker program is still open and it's tax free. Why not get in before the tourists show up next month?