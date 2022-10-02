This Magnificent Waterfall Is One Of Ontario's Greatest Natural Wonders
It's nicknamed the Niagara of the North.
Niagara Falls is great, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in Ontario.
Kakabeka Falls is a glorious cascade of water that spills into a massive gorge carved out of Ontario's 1.6-million-year-old Precambrian Shield. It is the second-tallest waterfall in the province, with a vertical drop of 130 feet into the Kaministiquia River.
Located just off Highway 11/17, the falls are a short 30-minute drive from Thunder Bay. Since the area isn't commercialized like Niagara Falls, onlookers are treated to only the most natural views of the province's green and rugged scenery.
The falls are located within Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, complete with an impressive observation deck that wraps around the rocks. The boardwalk trail is wheelchair accessible, with viewing platforms to stop at along the way. This 750-metre-long path is easy to walk and offers views from both sides of the falls.
The trails begin at the parking lot and meander throughout the entire park. Leading to a pedestrian bridge, visitors can take in yet another breathtaking view of the landscape.
As you move further away from the falls, you'll see multiple areas of the gorge where the Kaministiquia River has cut through, revealing fossils dating back 1.6 million years.
The park also offers a discovery program — the Natural Heritage Education Program — where you can learn more about the falls and fossils from local naturalists.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park is open year-round and even has a campground where you can stay overnight. There are several kinds of camping sites available, whether you’re pitching a tent or driving an RV.
It also makes for a great place to bring your pet as there’s a designated exercise area as well as a dog beach!
As for activities beyond admiring the falls, this provincial park has plenty of hiking and biking trails as well as spots to swim. In the winter months, visitors can partake in snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.
Whether you're looking to take amazing photos or have a picnic by the water, Kakabeka Falls is definitely worth a visit!
