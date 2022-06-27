9 Lesser-Known Places To Explore In Ontario If You Think You've Seen It All
The province is full of hidden gems. 💎
Ontario is full of exciting places and attractions, and even if you think you've seen it all, there's so much more to explore. These lesser-known places make for incredible road trips.
From underground caverns to massive waterfalls, you can experience incredible surroundings at these spots.
Tyendinaga Cavern & Caves
Price: $14 per adult
When: Until October 9, 2022
Address: 2623 Harmony Rd., Belleville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can journey to a "place where time stands still" at this ancient cavern, where you'll find fossils that date back 450 million years. You can descend deep into the caves, and even discover a secret pool where you can toss a coin.
Haliburton Sculpture Forest
Price: Donations accepted
Address: 297 College Dr., Haliburton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This forest isn't just filled with trees. As you wander the trails, you'll come across giant sculptures, including a beaver and a shoe.
Bathtub Island
Price: $15.50 vehicle permit
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden island in Ontario is more like a giant bathtub. The hollowed-out rock is filled with water, so you can float the day away.
McGinnis Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden away in Petroglyphs Provincial Park lies McGinnis Lake; a rare turquoise pool that's one of the only lakes of its kind in Canada. The park is also home to petroglyphs and a boardwalk trail to explore.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: Prices vary
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed the "Niagara of the North," this massive waterfall is worth seeing at least once. The 40-metre-high cascade is actually the second highest in Ontario, and boasts 1.6 million-year-old fossils at its base.
Amethyst Mine Panorama
Price: $10 admission per person
Address: 500 Bass Lake Rd., Shuniah, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dig for sparkling gemstones at this amethyst mine in Northern Ontario. The mine offers tours and has a gift shop onsite.
Overhanging Point
Price: Admission fee
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This secret natural wonder will have you feeling like you're in another world. The massive, hollowed-out cliff has towering limestone walls, and you can see crystal blue water along the hike.
Thornton Bales Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Mulock Sideroad, Newmarket, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find a hidden staircase with 99 steps in this enchanting forest. It's a beautiful spot for a hike, especially in the fall.
Spirit Rock Conservation Area
Price: Parking fee
When: Late spring to fall
Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From a trail that leads past crystal waters to a secret spiral staircase and historic ruins, this conservation area is worth a day trip.
