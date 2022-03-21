This Ontario Trail Takes You Through A Massive Hollow Cliff & Past Breathtaking Blue Water
The perfect adventure for spring.
If you're already dreaming about warmer weather, crystal blue water, and adventures in the sun, then you'll want to add this stunning Ontario spot to your spring bucket list.
Overhanging Point is a massive "bowl-shape" carved into a cliff, and you'll feel like you've stepped into another world. Located along the Cyprus Lake Trailhead in Bruce Peninsula National Park, the breathtaking landmark boasts views of sapphire-blue water and the escarpment.
The hollowed-out cliff has rounded limestone walls which stretch into the sky and offer an incredible vantage point from above.
It can be challenging to find as the side trail is not marked, so you'll have to keep an eye out during your hike. The path that takes you down to the natural "amphitheatre" is considered intermediate, so visitors should use caution, especially on rainy days when the rocks are wet.
If you're not an experienced hiker, you can still enjoy some incredible scenery from the top of Overhanging Point. The landmark overlooks the turquoise waters of Georgian Bay that seem almost tropical. Bruce Peninsula National Park has other jaw-dropping features to explore such as The Grotto and Indian Head Cove, so you can add those spots to your adventure as well.
Since this area is so gorgeous, it can get very busy during the summer months. Parking reservations are required before visiting the park, and they can book up months in advance. Representatives for the park ask that visitors remain on the trail at all times to protect the surrounding environment and plant life.
Overhanging Point
Price: Admission fee
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden natural wonder is an amazing place to explore, and you can enjoy views of clear blue water.
