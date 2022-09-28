Nuit Blanche Is Back In Toronto & The IG-Worthy Exhibits Are Here For One Night Only
Pro tip: You don't want to miss the Johnnie Walker installation.
It’s one of the most exciting nights of the year: the streets of Toronto come alive with electrifying works of art, crowds wander through interactive installations from dusk ‘til dawn and inspiration strikes at every turn. That’s right: Nuit Blanche is back.
The popular overnight arts festival will run city-wide starting at sunset on October 1 and ending at sunrise on October 2. Explore exhibitions that span from Etobicoke, North York and beyond.
Anyone who’s experienced this free annual event before knows that there are a few things that can make it truly magical: good company, a curated itinerary and a bevvy or two for good measure.
Pro tip: pacing the night out can help you enjoy the journey to the fullest. Over 170 pieces will be featured, all of which are created by local and international artists and designed to encourage guests to take their time.
Translation: wander through the exhibits, take in the artworks and sip on your drinks at a pace that works for you.
In a “go, go, go” kind of world, this is an invitation to slow down and take in stunning augmented and virtual-reality projects like NoPatternStudios founder Chuck Anderson's first-ever installation in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Scotch.
The digital media piece will showcase colours travelling at a purposeful speed, encouraging viewers to stop, revel in the moment and snap some epic pics.
"I've always loved using colour and light in interesting, unexpected ways to evoke emotions in the viewer," says Anderson. "I've mostly achieved this through still work but began experimenting with motion more recently."
Titled "Good Tonight, Good Tomorrow," the Chicago-based, art darling’s project is an exploration of pace, signifying the whisky brand's commitment to responsible drinking.
As a part of Diageo’s Spirit of Progress action plan, Johnnie Walker’s all about supporting bold decisions that drive progress and change.
“It has been a pleasure working with Chuck Anderson and the city of Toronto to create this magnificent, immersive experience that highlights the importance of drinking in moderation,” says Natalie Goldberg, Senior Brand Manager of Whisky at Diageo Canada.
“Johnnie Walker is committed to educating our consumers to make responsible choices. This partnership and work of art brings that message to life in a meaningful way."
The installation encourages drinkers to pass up that last bev in the name of a richer night and richer tomorrow.
"I set out to create a 12-hour sequence of beautiful, fluid, moving colour and texture that at once feels both full of energy and joy, yet never becomes overwhelming or chaotic," says Anderson.
"It is constantly moving yet slow and steady, creating a unique backdrop [full of colour and light] for the audience at Nuit Blanche – a visual metaphor for the Johnnie Walker campaign goal of promoting drinking in moderation."
So grab your mates and prepare to get lost in a world of colour and culture. And if that one friend complains you're taking too long taking pictures, just tell them it's all part of the experience.
Take In Vibrant Art By Chuck Anderson & Johnnie Walker
Courtesy of Johnnie Walker & Chuck Anderson
When: 7 p.m. October 1 to 7 a.m. October 2
Address: Queen St. & Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visit Johnnie Walker's installation created by Chuck Anderson of NoPatternStudio at Toronto's free all-night arts festival. Discover the connection between pacing your drinking and taking time to enjoy every stop of the night.
To learn more about their installation and pledge to responsible drinking at Nuit Blanche, check out Johnnie Walker's website, DrinkIQ website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.