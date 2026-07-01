7 easy Toronto day trips I'd choose over spending another day downtown (from a local)
Get in, loser, it's summer 🚗
While New Yorkers are known for summer houses and the Hamptons, I would argue Torontonians do cottage summers better than anyone.
Summer in Toronto is unlike that of any other city in the world (or at least Torontonians think it is). The streets are busy, patios are bustling, and street festivals happen every weekend. Despite the excitement, every Torontonian knows the best part about summer in Toronto is the moment you get to set foot outside the concrete jungle.
One of the best things about living in Toronto is that you don't have to drive very far before it feels like you've escaped completely. Within a couple of hours of the city, you can be floating down a river, sipping wine on a vineyard patio, or shopping the main streets of a charming town.
Whenever I want my weekend to feel like an actual getaway without booking a hotel or using any vacation days, these are the spots I'd choose over spending another Saturday downtown.
#1. Elora
Whenever I need to romanticize my life, I drive to Elora. If there was ever a town made for pretending you're the main character of a Netflix romcom, it's Elora.
Whether you're wandering the historic streets, ducking into the eclectic boutiques, or grabbing lunch overlooking the Grand River: Elora has it all. The Elora Gorge is so obviously the main attraction it almost feels boring to mention, but in the summer it's one of the coolest spots in close proximity to the city to cool off.
Whether you're tubing down the river or hiking down to the watering hole, it's one of those places that can feel more like a trip abroad and less like a day trip out the city.
If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, The Kat Florence hotel is a luxury vacation any time of the year.
There's truly something for everyone.
Distance: 1.5-hour drive from Toronto
#2. Niagara-on-the-Lake
The falls really get all the attention, but I'd take Niagara-on-the-Lake almost every time.
If you consider yourself an amateur sommelier, this is the day trip for you. Spending an afternoon hopping between vineyards (or biking, yes, that's an option), sitting on sunny patios with a glass of local wine, and convincing myself that I totally know what the undertones are sounds like a dream escape from the city.
And fine, maybe twist my arm and I'll end up at the falls wearing one of those plastic ponchos.
Distance: 1.5-hour drive from Toronto
#3. Friday Harbour
Friday Harbour is a true upscale marina-village. The kind of place that makes me want to pull out outfits from my "coastal grandma" Pinterest board.
There's nothing like walking along the marina with an iced coffee while boats drift in and out (even if I do get seasick) to get your mind off the hustle and bustle of city life.
As the closest you can get to a Cape Cod experience here in Ontario, you may find yourself riding a paddleboard, or drifting atop the lake on a boat for the day. But for me, the true attraction is walking the boardwalk, browsing the shops, and simply spending the afternoon people watching.
Distance: 1.5-hour drive from Toronto
#4. Guelph
While I'm a firm believer that Queen West thrift culture is making a comeback (shoutout to Curato thrift on Queen), Guelph has become one of my favourite places to hunt for vintage finds.
Its downtown is packed with independent shops, antique stores, and cafes that make it incredibly easy to have an indie, granola, college-town afternoon.
End your day at the Guelph Arboretum and then look me in the eyes and tell me Ontario doesn't have some of the best natural beauty (spoiler: you can't).
Distance: Slightly over an hour from Toronto
#5. Stratford
Oh Stratford, you have my heart. The storybook town of this list. Justin Bieber, eat my heart out. Every trip to Stratford starts with a visit to the steps he first busked on (that's my most millennial trait).
As a former theatre kid, I have the Stratford Festival as reason enough to make multiple trips throughout the summer. The downtown is incredibly walkable with its wide roads, beautiful heritage buildings, and independent cafes, boutiques, and restaurants on every corner.
End your day with a walk by the Avon river where you'll usually find swans floating by — there could never be a more cultured trip away from the city.
Distance: 1.75-hour drive (yes, I said 1.75 instead of an hour and 45 minutes to make it sound shorter) from Toronto
#6. Alton
One of my more low-key spots, but I won't gatekeep for the fans. This spot is the definition of small-town. charm.
Surrounded by rolling hills and conservation areas (yeah, I can be an outdoorsy girl too!), it's the kind of destination that lets you reconnect with nature in a way the city never could. It has a peaceful pace, whether you're browsing the galleries or walking the trails: it's for those of you who need to leave the city to slow down.
Distance: Just over an hour from Toronto
#7. Main Streets (hear me out)
There are a few options here, but they all have the same energy, so you can do this multiple times throughout the summer.
When you're looking to not travel too far, stroll a street you haven't seen before, and still be within walking distance of a great coffee shop, you have variety: Unionville, Oakville, and Newmarket are all under one hour from the city.
Oakville's Lakeshore Road is perfect if I'm in the mood for boutique shopping, a picnic by the lake, and imagining a world where I have the means to live in one of the jaw-dropping lakehouses. Newmarket's Main Street has become one of my favourite places to browse local shops before rewarding myself with a butter tart from The Maid's Cottage. Unionville is the spot I go to when I want that Gilmore Girls small-town charm.
They're all close enough that I never feel like I've spent the whole day driving, but different enough from downtown that it still feels like an escape.
Distance: Under 1 hour from Toronto
As much as I love Toronto, I think one of the city's biggest perks is how easy it is to leave for the day. Nothing feels more like Carrie Bradshaw than when the city girl leaves the city and heads out of town for the necessary seasonal summer episode. Whenever my weekends start to feel like they're packed with late nights and too many drinks, this is the best way to break the routine.
All that's needed is a tank full of gas, a good playlist, and a willingness to see a different side of Ontario (much cheaper than a plane ticket).
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.