You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 10 charming beach towns
How many can you cross off the list?
Summer is in full swing, and that means it's time to visit some of Ontario's charming beach towns. From cozy coastal gems to vibrant waterfront communities, the province has no shortage of lakeside villages to explore.
There are so many beautiful spots to visit, but only true Ontarians can say they've seen at least five of these 10 iconic beach towns.
How many can you check off the list? There's still time to visit a few more before the warm weather ends.
Grand Bend
Why you need to go: If you've ever wanted a taste of Florida without leaving Ontario, Grand Bend is one beach town that should be on your summer bucket list.
Perched along Lake Huron, this popular getaway is known for its sandy shoreline, blue waters and lively atmosphere. It's even earned the nickname "Florida North" thanks to its sunny, vacation-like feel.
The Municipality of Lambton Shores calls Grand Bend "one of Canada's best beach towns," and it's easy to see why. The town's main strip is packed with restaurants, shops and nightlife, while the waterfront offers plenty of space to spend a sunny day by the lake.
For the classic Grand Bend experience, head to Main Beach, or venture over to South Beach for a quieter stretch of shoreline. You'll want to stick around until evening; the area is also known for its spectacular Lake Huron sunsets.
Whether you're after a full day of swimming and sunbathing or want to grab some food and wander around town, Grand Bend is one of Ontario's most quintessential summer destinations.
Sauble Beach
Why you need to go: If you grew up spending summers in Ontario, chances are you've visited Sauble Beach.
Partially renamed Saugeen Beach, this Lake Huron gem is famous for its wide, sandy shoreline, warm-weather atmosphere and old-school beach-town charm.
Destination Ontario calls it "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and says it "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
There's plenty of room to stretch out on the sand, take a dip in Lake Huron or stick around for one of the area's gorgeous sunsets.
When you're ready for a break from the water, you can explore the shops, restaurants and attractions scattered throughout the surrounding community.
With its laid-back atmosphere and summer nostalgia, Sauble Beach is pretty much a rite of passage for Ontarians.
Wasaga Beach
Why you need to go: Looking for a classic Ontario beach day? Wasaga Beach is one of those summer destinations that pretty much every Ontarian should experience at least once.
Just a road trip from Toronto, this South Georgian Bay gem is home to the world's longest freshwater beach stretching more than 14 kilometres along the shoreline.
It's also known for "one of Ontario's most unique coastal dune ecosystems," according to Wasaga Beach Tourism.
You can spend the day lounging on the soft sand, swimming in the shallow waters or taking in views across the bay. When you need a break from the beach, you'll find restaurants, ice cream shops and other spots to grab a bite nearby.
Bayfield
Why you need to go: For a beach town that looks like it was pulled straight from Gilmore Girls, put Bayfield on your Ontario summer bucket list. This charming Lake Huron village is brimming with heritage buildings, tree-lined streets, boutiques and laid-back waterfront vibes.
The village describes it as a "stress-free countryside road trip where you find one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."
You can spend the day relaxing at one of Bayfield's sandy beaches before wandering along the historic Main Street for a coffee, some shopping or a patio meal. The village has three beach options, including the popular Main Beach, which is just a short walk from the restaurants and boutiques.
It's a dreamy summer escape with plenty of small-town charm and some seriously gorgeous sunsets.
Port Dover
Why you need to go: Port Dover has been drawing summer crowds to the shores of Lake Erie for generations, thanks to its sandy beach, waterfront views and laid-back vacation atmosphere.
Ontario's Southwest calls it the "ultimate Ontario resort town," and the charming community has lots to offer. You can stroll along the scenic pier, relax by the water or explore the marina and waterfront.
The shore is even lined with palm trees, giving it a tropical feel.
You can head into downtown Port Dover to browse local shops, grab a bite to eat or enjoy the town's relaxed summer vibes.
While public beach access is limited, nearby Turkey Point and Long Point offer additional sandy shores for swimming and sunbathing.
Cobourg
Why you need to go: For a beach getaway complete with white sand and shimmering waves, Cobourg is the place to be. Just over an hour from Toronto, this charming Lake Ontario town has a sandy waterfront and a quaint downtown filled with shops, cafés and restaurants.
Cobourg's Victoria Beach has more than a kilometre of white sand, with blue waters and lots of space to spend a sunny day by the lake.
After the beach, you can wander downtown to browse boutiques, historic shops and local businesses before grabbing a bite to eat.
Southampton
Why you need to go: If you're after a quieter Ontario beach escape, Southampton is a classic Lake Huron getaway with plenty of small-town charm. Its shoreline is known for a "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach" that stretches for kilometres, making it an ideal spot for a laid-back summer day.
You can stroll along the waterfront, gaze over the rare dune grass, and settle in for one of the area's famous sunsets. The town's historic boardwalk and views of Chantry Island add even more charm to the lakeside setting.
The town is home to cozy cafes, local shops and galleries. With its relaxed atmosphere and scenic Lake Huron shoreline, Southampton makes for a quintessential Ontario beach-town getaway.
Port Stanley
Why you need to go: You don't need to travel to the East Coast for a charming harbour-town escape. Port Stanley sits along Lake Erie and combines a laid-back beach atmosphere with a picturesque downtown filled with shops, restaurants and waterfront spots.
The village is home to two main beaches, with Main Beach offering a wide stretch of sand and warm, sparkling waters. Little Beach is a quieter option with shallow water that's especially suited to families.
Ontario's Southwest calls Port Stanley "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."
After some time by the water, you can stroll through the downtown core to browse boutiques, grab a bite or enjoy a drink on a patio. With its harbour, sandy beaches and small-town charm, Port Stanley makes for an easy summer getaway.
Picton
Why You Need To Go: You can easily spend an entire summer weekend in Picton, a charming Prince Edward County town that feels straight out of a storybook. Its heritage buildings, local shops and cute cafés make it an ideal home base for exploring the region.
Just a short drive from Picton, Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to three sandy beaches: Outlet, Lakeshore and Dunes, where you can swim, lounge on the shore and take in the area's towering dunes.
The park is home to the world's largest freshwater baymouth dune formation, making the landscape feel unlike almost anywhere else in Ontario.
Beyond the beaches, you can spend your trip exploring Prince Edward County's wineries, farm markets and tasting rooms before returning to Picton for dinner and a stroll through town.
Fort Erie
Why You Need To Go: Located along Lake Erie, Fort Erie boasts soft white sand, clear warm waters and a laid-back atmosphere.
The beach, known as Bay Beach or Crystal Beach, is described by Tourism Niagara as a "vast sandy area with beautiful, clear water where locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the beach."
After swimming and soaking up the sun, you can explore the surrounding community, where you'll find boutiques, cafés, restaurants, patios and ice cream shops just steps from the waterfront.
Keep in mind that Bay Beach uses a capacity system and requires a day pass during paid admission hours. Day passes cost $5 Monday to Thursday and $10 Friday to Sunday and on holidays.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.