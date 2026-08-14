Ontario has a chain of 11 emerald islands with soft-sand beaches and shimmering water
Time for a road trip!
Sparkling water, sandy beaches and tiny islands might sound like something you'd find in the tropics, but you can enjoy all this and more along this road trip right here in Ontario.
The province is home to a chain of majestic islands with emerald-green landscapes, sparkling waves, and stunning views.
It's a dreamy spot for a late-summer escape, with campsites, sandy shores, attractions, and more.
The Long Sault Parkway winds through the St. Lawrence River, connecting a string of islands with causeways and offering plenty of places to stop along the way.
The Parkway is operated by Parks of the St. Lawrence, which calls it one of Eastern Ontario's "most scenic and distinctive destinations," combining "natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and powerful history."
Visitors have even described the destination as "an emerald necklace set amid sapphire waters."
Located just over four hours from Toronto and roughly an hour from Ottawa, the route is a dreamy destination to explore, offering a waterfront escape without leaving Ontario.
The Parkway stretches for over 10 kilometres across 11 islands, with the St. Lawrence River shimmering around every bend. It's also considered one of Ontario's "most scenic drives," according to Parks of St. Lawrence.
There are plenty of places to stop along the way and take a break from driving.
You can visit sandy beaches and picnic areas, explore waterfront trails, go cycling, or get out on the water for kayaking and paddling.
The area is also popular for fishing, with boat launches providing access to the river.
The scenery is beautiful, but the history also makes the Parkway stand out.
The islands were formed from the highest points of land left behind after villages were flooded during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the 1950s. Today, remnants of that history can still be found throughout the area.
One highlight is Lock 21, located just off Macdonell Island. The submerged lock is now a popular scuba diving site, giving experienced divers the chance to explore remnants of the old canal system and the Lost Villages beneath the St. Lawrence River.
The Long Sault Parkway is known as a "scuba diver's bucket-list site" thanks to its clear water and history. According to Parks of the St. Lawrence, Lock 21 is also considered one of Canada's best surface dives.
The park also notes that the dive has strong currents and a depth of around 60 feet, so it's best suited to experienced divers.
If you'd rather stay above the water, there are lots of ways to enjoy the Parkway without diving.
You can spend a few hours cycling between the islands, go paddling, fish, take a waterfront walk or find a scenic spot to sit and enjoy the views.
Camping is also available in the area, meaning you can turn the road trip into an overnight escape. The Parkway is home to waterfront campgrounds with over 600 campsites.
Another must-visit spot in the region is the Lost Villages Museum, which brings the area's history to life with 10 heritage buildings that were moved and restored at Ault Park during the Seaway project.
The Lost Villages Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Labour Day in 2026. Admission to the museum site is free, although donations are appreciated.
There is one important change to keep in mind if you're visiting this summer: Mille Roches Campground and Mille Roches Beach & Day-Use Area are closed for the entire 2026 season while major infrastructure upgrades are underway.
The Long Sault Parkway itself remains open for driving, walking and cycling, although visitors may encounter construction activity and occasional single-lane traffic near work zones.
The closure isn't permanent. The project is adding new washrooms and changerooms, a new beach canteen, a licensed patio, and upgraded water and wastewater infrastructure, with the site expected to reopen in 2027.
If you're hoping to swim or relax by the water this year, Parks of the St. Lawrence recommends alternatives including Woodlands Beach & Day-Use Area, McLaren, Crysler Park Beach and other nearby properties.
McLaren Campground is popular for its waterfront access, sandy beaches, and shallow bays that are well-suited to paddling.
There's a lot to enjoy in the surrounding region as well.
One option is the Thousand Islands Parkway, a 40-kilometre road that runs between Brockville and Gananoque along the St. Lawrence River. The scenic route has a multi-use trail for cyclists and pedestrians, along with waterfront camping and Brown's Bay Beach, where you can swim, picnic, and more.
The Parks of St. Lawrence website notes that the Thousand Islands Parkway is "famous for the breathtaking panoramic landscapes and its natural features," with "seemingly endless emerald and blue vistas that stretch off into the distance like a world all its own."
While you're in the area, you can also venture to Thousand Islands National Park, where the landscape features rugged granite shorelines and secluded islands. The park offers hiking, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, fishing and boating, and you can even spend the night in an island campsite.
Upper Canada Village is just a short drive from Long Sault Parkway. The heritage park depicts a 19th-century village and features more than 40 preserved and reconstructed buildings.
The attraction regularly hosts seasonal events and activities alongside its living-history experiences, giving you a chance to explore the village while learning what life was like in 19th-century Ontario.
The Long Sault Parkway is free to drive, but a daily vehicle permit or Annual Day Use Vehicle Permit is required for anyone stopping at any location along the Parkway, including activities such as fishing, picnicking, boat launching, sightseeing, hiking, and more. Permits can be purchased online.
Whether you're looking for a scenic summer drive, a beach day, a camping adventure or just somewhere new to explore, this Ontario route is full of hidden gems and picturesque views.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.