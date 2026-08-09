The world's largest freshwater island is in Ontario with 100 inland lakes and hidden beaches

It's a stunning getaway spot.

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: An aerial view of a turquoise lake.

An island in Ontario.

@rhaina.mattaini | Instagram, @ontarioparksne | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

When you think of dreamy island escapes, tropical destinations most likely come to mind. However, you don't need to leave the country, or even the province, to enjoy a little taste of island life.

This Ontario destination is a warm-weather gem surrounded by crystal-blue waters. With hidden beaches, stunning trails, and coastal charm, it's a magical spot for a getaway without hopping on a plane.

Manitoulin Island, located in Lake Huron, is officially the largest freshwater island on the planet. Covering more than 2,700 square kilometres, it's a majestic destination filled with rugged cliffs, hidden beaches, waterfalls, and more than 100 inland lakes waiting to be explored.

One of the island's most popular places to unwind is Providence Bay Beach, where you'll find roughly two kilometres of soft sand stretching along the shoreline. It's a beautiful spot for swimming, sunbathing, or taking a stroll along the boardwalk.

If you're after incredible views, the Cup & Saucer Trail is one of the island's signature hikes. The route climbs to dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking forests and lakes, ending at a breathtaking panoramic lookout.

Another natural wonder worth adding to your itinerary is Bridal Veil Falls. The picturesque waterfall cascades into a shallow pool below, creating a scene that looks like it was plucked from a storybook.

For even more spectacular scenery, head to Misery Bay Provincial Park. The protected area features about 15 kilometres of hiking trails winding through wetlands, alvars, forests, and shoreline, with opportunities to spot rare plants and take in sparkling turquoise water views.

While you're exploring, don't miss Lake Mindemoya. The island's largest inland lake is famous for Treasure Island, which sits in the middle of the lake, making it one of the world's largest islands in a lake on the world's largest freshwater island.

Getting there is part of the adventure. During the warmer months, you can board the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory for a scenic crossing to the island. If you'd rather drive, Manitoulin is also connected to the mainland by the bridge in Little Current.

From sandy beaches and scenic waterfalls to cliff-top hikes and countless inland lakes, Manitoulin Island proves you don't have to leave Ontario to discover an unforgettable island adventure.

Explore Manitoulin Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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