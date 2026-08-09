The world's largest freshwater island is in Ontario with 100 inland lakes and hidden beaches
It's a stunning getaway spot.
When you think of dreamy island escapes, tropical destinations most likely come to mind. However, you don't need to leave the country, or even the province, to enjoy a little taste of island life.
This Ontario destination is a warm-weather gem surrounded by crystal-blue waters. With hidden beaches, stunning trails, and coastal charm, it's a magical spot for a getaway without hopping on a plane.
Manitoulin Island, located in Lake Huron, is officially the largest freshwater island on the planet. Covering more than 2,700 square kilometres, it's a majestic destination filled with rugged cliffs, hidden beaches, waterfalls, and more than 100 inland lakes waiting to be explored.
One of the island's most popular places to unwind is Providence Bay Beach, where you'll find roughly two kilometres of soft sand stretching along the shoreline. It's a beautiful spot for swimming, sunbathing, or taking a stroll along the boardwalk.
If you're after incredible views, the Cup & Saucer Trail is one of the island's signature hikes. The route climbs to dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking forests and lakes, ending at a breathtaking panoramic lookout.
Another natural wonder worth adding to your itinerary is Bridal Veil Falls. The picturesque waterfall cascades into a shallow pool below, creating a scene that looks like it was plucked from a storybook.
For even more spectacular scenery, head to Misery Bay Provincial Park. The protected area features about 15 kilometres of hiking trails winding through wetlands, alvars, forests, and shoreline, with opportunities to spot rare plants and take in sparkling turquoise water views.
While you're exploring, don't miss Lake Mindemoya. The island's largest inland lake is famous for Treasure Island, which sits in the middle of the lake, making it one of the world's largest islands in a lake on the world's largest freshwater island.
Getting there is part of the adventure. During the warmer months, you can board the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory for a scenic crossing to the island. If you'd rather drive, Manitoulin is also connected to the mainland by the bridge in Little Current.
From sandy beaches and scenic waterfalls to cliff-top hikes and countless inland lakes, Manitoulin Island proves you don't have to leave Ontario to discover an unforgettable island adventure.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.