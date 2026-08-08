Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 7 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
Some $100,000 prizes have been won.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 7 have been released.
A $25 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, along with Maxplus prizes worth $100,000.
If you bought tickets for the Friday draw, you could be a winner, so get them out and check your numbers!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 7 are 6, 11, 23, 31, 35, 43 and 48, with 9 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.
Two of the $100,000 Maplus prizes have been won in Quebec and the Atlantic region. Also, winning tickets sold in Canada have won thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $72,000.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 11 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 4 were 1, 13, 24, 34, 46, 50 and 51. The bonus number was 36.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but three of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes were won with tickets sold in B.C. and Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.