Man, woman killed in shooting outside Toronto hospital believed to be married: police
Toronto police say they believe a man and a woman killed in a shooting outside an east-end hospital Monday afternoon were married.
Duty senior officer Scott Shutt says the woman was a patient at the hospital, Providence Healthcare, and the shooting took place in the parking lot.
He says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There have been no arrests and there are no outstanding suspects.
Shutt says police will remain at the scene for several hours.
Police say officers responded to the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East around 12:30 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Shutt also encouraged people who were in the area at the time to get support if they need it.
"It happened behind me here in a large parking lot, numerous people would have been aware of it happening after the fact so I encourage people to reach out because it is a traumatic incident that occurred," he said in a news conference outside the hospital.
Unity Health Toronto, which operates Providence Healthcare, said in a statement that the hospital campus is secure, and appointments booked for Tuesday will continue as scheduled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.
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