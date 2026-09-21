SIU to provide update on shooting near synagogue in Belleville, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog is expected to provide an update this morning following an exchange of gunfire near a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., that left a man and a police officer injured on Sunday night.
The Special Investigations Unit says it's investigating after the exchange of gunfire near the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville.
The SIU involvement comes after Belleville Police Service posted a brief statement that said an officer encountered an individual at around 7:10 p.m. near Bleecker Avenue and Victoria Avenue.
The SIU says a man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and Belleville police officer was also injured.
Premier Doug Ford says in a post on X that he was "disgusted by the shooting" that took place as members of the Jewish community were gathered to mark Yom Kippur.
Ford says he stands with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario.
"My thoughts are with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, who have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear," he says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.
By Maan Alhmidi | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.