This $8 train ride from Toronto takes you to a mini Stars Hollow village with fall magic
You can unleash your inner Gilmore girl.
This train ride from Toronto will transport you straight into an episode of Gilmore Girls.
With the autumn season just around the bend, you can enjoy all those cozy Stars Hollow vibes right here in Ontario without turning on your television.
This little village just outside the city is brimming with Gilmore-level charm, and it's just a quick train ride away.
You can spend a crisp day exploring the quaint streets, popping into boutiques, soaking up the colours, and sipping seasonal drinks at this spot.
Tucked away in Markham, Unionville is a charming little community with heritage buildings and a picturesque main street. Established in 1794, the area still has many buildings dating back to the 19th century.
It's also an easy destination to visit without a car. GO Transit can take you from Toronto to Unionville in roughly 40 minutes, and from the station, it's about a 20-minute walk to Main Street, where you can start exploring the village.
PRESTO fares start at $7.78 one-way per adult, making Unionville an easy and budget-friendly fall day trip from Toronto.
With its heritage buildings, tree-lined streets, and storybook setting, it's no surprise the village was even used as the stand-in for the fictional Stars Hollow in the Gilmore Girls pilot.
Come autumn, the setting feels even more like something out of the show, with colourful leaves adding to the cozy small-town atmosphere.
You can follow a self-guided Gilmore Girls walking tour to spot real filming locations, including the iconic gazebo, and take in the kind of quaint fall scenery that feels straight out of Stars Hollow.
It's a gorgeous time to visit Unionville, when the streets are scattered with colourful leaves, pumpkins line the sidewalks, and seasonal lattes become a staple.
No trip to Stars Hollow is complete without coffee, and you can unleash your inner Lorelai at spots like Behind The Alley, Acoffee Unionville, or Espresso 21 Cafe Restaurant.
You'll also want to head to the town's gazebo for more Stars Hollow vibes, and stroll around Toogood Pond Park for stunning fall views.
On October 25, you can get into the spooky spirit with Halloween on Main, a celebration featuring all sorts of haunting fun.
If you want to spend the harvest season like a Gilmore girl, this little village is just a train ride away from the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.