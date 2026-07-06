You can now take a $10 train from Toronto to a riverside city that feels like Europe

No car needed!

A historic building. Right: A green train.

A city in Ontario. Right: A GO Train.

@visitstratfordon | Instsagram, Shawn Ccf | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Get your PRESTO card ready! You can now take a GO Train to an enchanting Ontario city that feels like a little slice of summer in Europe.

It's a dreamy spot for a car-free getaway and offers quaint streets, historic buildings, and riverside charm.

With year-round train service seven days a week, visiting this postcard-worthy city just got much more convenient.

As of today, July 6, GO Transit has officially launched train service to Stratford, with one daily round trip on the Kitchener GO Line connecting the storybook city with Toronto.

The route is part of the Ontario government's initiative to provide affordable, quick transit across the province.

On weekdays, the schedule is geared toward commuters, with a morning departure from Stratford to Toronto's Union Station and an afternoon return trip.

On weekends, the service makes day trips easier, with a morning train leaving Union Station for Stratford and an evening return to Toronto.

According to GO Transit, Stratford is "one of Ontario's most charming destinations," where you can enjoy everything from "world-class theatre and unforgettable culinary experiences to boutique shopping, historic streets, and scenic riverside strolls."

Stratford is best known for its world-renowned theatre scene, with the Stratford Festival bringing Shakespearean plays, musicals, and other performances to the city each year from spring through fall.

Beyond the stage, you'll find charming museums, art galleries, and festivals throughout the year, making it a beautiful destination to visit year-round.

During the summer months, you can sip iced coffee as you stroll the sun-filled streets, enjoy community events, explore lush gardens, and wander along the riverside.

The train station is located close to the town core, so you don't have to go far to enjoy the attractions, shops, and restaurants.

If you're visiting on the weekend, you can take advantage of GO Transit's $10 One-Day Weekend Pass, offering unlimited travel for one flat rate. Otherwise, one-way tickets from Union Station to Stratford cost $25 per person.

If you're looking for a car-free getaway from Toronto, trips to Stratford just got easier.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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