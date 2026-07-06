You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 4 of these 9 beautiful provincial parks

How many can you check off the list?

A person standing by clear water. Right: A waterfall with a bridge.

A provincial park in Ontario.

@taliadumlu | Instagram, Paul Roedding | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is home to some stunning provincial parks, from coastal gems to rugged nature escapes. You can enjoy swimming, paddling, hiking, and more through some of the province's most spectacular landscapes.

There are so many parks to explore, but only true Ontarians have seen at least four of these nine iconic parks. From destinations with dune-filled beaches to spots with breathtaking fall foliage, these places belong on your bucket list.

How many have you visited? It might be time to plan your next road trip!

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If there's one provincial park every Ontarian should have on their bucket list, it's Sandbanks Provincial Park. This stunning destination is famous for its expansive sandy beaches, towering dunes, and sparkling blue waters, making it an ideal spot to visit during the warmer months.

The park boasts three beautiful beaches that, according to the park, "are among the best in Canada." It's also home to the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, where rolling dunes meet vivid turquoise water to create one of Ontario's most breathtaking landscapes.

Each beach has its own vibe. Outlet and Lakeshore beaches offer shallow water and gentle entries that are great for wading and relaxing, while Dunes Beach has deeper water and a steeper drop-off that's better suited for stronger swimmers.

The park is also home to scenic trails and birding opportunities.

Ontario Parks Website

Algonquin Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: Ontario 60, ON

Why You Need To Go: As one of Ontario's most iconic provincial parks, Algonquin is worth exploring at least once. The vast park is home to thousands of lakes, as well as maple hills, forests, bogs, and rivers.

The interior of the park is only accessible by hiking or paddling, so it's a true adventurer's paradise.

There are multiple trails to enjoy, ranging from under a kilometre to over 10 kilometres. The hikes take you past stunning lakes, ponds, ridges, and more.

Algonquin is especially beautiful during the fall season and is one of the top spots in the province to see the colours.

Ontario Parks Website

Pinery Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON

Why You Need To Go: Another provincial park that deserves a spot on every Ontarian's bucket list is Pinery Provincial Park. Described as a "breathtakingly beautiful park," this Lake Huron gem is home to a 10-kilometre stretch of sandy shoreline and rare coastal dune ecosystems.

The park is a beautiful spot for swimming thanks to its clear blue water and expansive beach, but it's also known for its spectacular sunsets. As the day winds down, you can watch vibrant hues light up the sky over the lake.

There's plenty to explore beyond the beach, too. Pinery offers scenic hiking trails, including the two-kilometre Nipissing Trail, which leads to the top of the park's oldest and largest dune ridge.

In winter, the destination transforms into a snowy wonderland with more than 38 kilometres of cross-country ski trails that offer some of the "best cross-country skiing in Southwestern Ontario."

Ontario Parks Website

Killarney Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the rugged coast of Georgian Bay, this majestic park showcases some of Ontario's most spectacular scenery.

It's known for its pink granite shores and boasts "the La Cloche Mountains' white quartzite ridges and over 50 exceptionally clear, sapphire lakes set among Jack Pine hills," according to the website.

The park's rugged wilderness and dramatic landscapes inspired artists such as the Group of Seven.

One of its most iconic attractions is The Crack, a challenging hiking trail with sweeping panoramic views of the La Cloche Mountains. If you'd rather explore by water, Killarney is also a dream destination for paddling, with its clear lakes and stunning scenery.

Another dreamy spot to check out is Topaz Lake, a hidden swimming hole with "sapphire blue water" that "feels as if you're in the Caribbean."

Ontario Parks Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a magical spot for a day trip.

Located about an hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, this scenic escape is filled with forested trails, towering cliffs, and gorgeous landscapes year-round.

One of the park's most memorable experiences is the Spillway Trail, which leads you through a narrow canyon where you'll walk between soaring rock walls.

You can also take the Cliff-Top Side Trail for views of dramatic 30-metre cliffs and some of the park's most impressive scenery.

Ontario Parks Website

Lake Superior Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: Lake Superior Provincial Park, Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Lake Superior Provincial Park is another Ontario gem that's worth exploring. With its dramatic mix of stunning "cliffs, beaches, river valleys, waterfalls, inland lakes" and more, it's easy to see why it stands out among provincial parks.

The park is known for its vast scale and wild, untouched feel, with over 150 kilometres of scenic canoe routes and 130 kilometres of hiking trails that take you through some of the most rugged landscapes in the province.

It’s also one of the few Dark Sky Preserves in Ontario, offering incredible stargazing opportunities. According to Ontario Parks, the night sky here is "one of the darkest in North America," making evenings just as memorable as daytime adventures.

Beyond the trails and water routes, you can explore unique historic and natural features such as Indigenous pictographs along the Agawa Rock shoreline and Bathtub Island, a basin-shaped rock filled with crystal-clear water where you can float.

Ontario Parks Website

Killbear Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: 35 Killbear Park Rd, Nobel, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated in the heart of the 30,000 islands, Killbear Provincial Park boasts stunning scenery along Georgian Bay.

The park itself has over 12 km of rugged shoreline and three islands to explore, as well as several hiking trails that lead past forests, rock outcroppings, and more.

During the summer months, you can relax and go for a dip at one of the park's beaches, including a 2-kilometre horseshoe-shaped shoreline.

Ontario Parks Website

Wasaga Beach Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: Wasaga Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a classic Ontario beach escape, Wasaga Beach is one destination worth visiting.

As the world's longest freshwater beach, it stretches for 14 kilometres along the shores of Georgian Bay, offering soft sand, shallow waters, and trails to explore.

You can easily spend an entire afternoon swimming, sunbathing, or wandering along the shoreline as it curves for kilometres in either direction.

The beach is divided into several sections, each with its own personality, from busier areas close to amenities and restaurants to quieter stretches where you can relax right by the water in peace.

Ontario Parks Website

Arrowhead Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Muskoka, this beautiful park offers endless ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

You can explore 15 kilometres of trails, including one that leads to a majestic waterfall.

During the summer months, you can enjoy three sandy beaches that back onto birch groves.

In the winter, the park features a 1.3 km Ice Skating trail that winds through a snow-covered forest and transports you to Narnia.

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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