Wildfire evacuation order for Boston Bar, B.C., area alert also extended

Wildfire evacuation order for Boston Bar, B.C.
Wildfire evacuation order for Boston Bar, B.C.
Trees burned by a wildfire are seen on the side of a mountain in Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday, July 31, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

An out-of-control wildfire burning near the community of Boston Bar, B.C., has triggered an evacuation order and an accompanying alert.

Officials have declared a local state of emergency and say residents in North Bend, Electoral Area A, are being told to get out now.

For this tactical evacuation, locals are being advised to gather family members, pets, and essential items such as government ID.

An alert in the same area has been extended north and south of Area A, at the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service.

Discovered on July 2, the Brunswick Creek fire has since grown to 100 hectares and is believed to have been sparked by human activity.

Currently, the fire is burning on the west side of the Fraser River, and the Wildfire Service says it expects the blaze will continue to grow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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