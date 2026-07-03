7 Ottawa day trips I'd choose over downtown any day — as a tourist or local
If you're only sticking to downtown Ottawa, you’re missing out 🚗🖼️
If you've never been to Ottawa before, chances are you'll want to spend some time downtown — and you absolutely should!
There's a lot to do in the city, whether that's checking out Parliament Hill, grabbing some good food, walking through the ByWard Market, or visiting a few of the local museums.
That said, one of the best things about Ottawa is how many great day trips are within easy driving distance.
Some are less than an hour away, while others take a bit longer to get to — but I think they're all worth checking out if you want to see more than just downtown.
I'm not saying you need to spend your entire time here driving around Ontario and Quebec. But if you work a few of these seven spots into your itinerary, I think you'll have a lot of fun.
1. Calypso Theme Waterpark
Price: Adult tickets start at $58.99 online on weekdays and $61.99 online on weekends. Children's tickets are slightly cheaper.
When: Summer season (June–September)
Address: 2015 Calypso St, Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa summers can get pretty hot, and even though there are beaches around the city, sometimes a waterpark is the better move.
I grew up going to Calypso almost every summer, and I still like heading back every now and then.
It's only about 30 minutes away from downtown, so it's easy to head over for the day.
I think there's something at Calyspo for everyone, even if you just want to float in the lazy river all day.
My biggest piece of advice is to get there right when they open and work up the courage to try the Boomerango, Fast Track, and Aqualoops (even if they look terrifying).
There are quite a few places to grab food throughout the park, too, but packing a cooler and having a picnic there is even better sometimes... because who doesn't love having their own snacks?
2. Calabogie & Eagle's Nest Lookout
Price: Parking at Eagle's Nest is about $5.
When: Year-round.
Address: Eagle's Nest Lookout Trail, Greater Madawaska, ON (Located off Highway 508)
Why You Need To Go: When I was growing up, my family spent a lot of time at a cottage in Calabogie, and I've always loved going back to the area.
If you're into hiking and nature like I am, the Eagle's Nest Lookout is easily one of the best day trips from Ottawa.
It's less than 90 minutes away, and at the top, you get views over the Calabogie Forest and the surrounding Madawaska area.
The rock ledge at the lookout is a pretty popular Instagram photo spot, but my husband was the only one brave enough to go right out to the edge.
The trail is well-marked, there are signs about its significance to the Algonquin Anishinabe community, and people even hike it in the winter months.
And if you finish hiking early, you can head over to Calabogie Peaks Resort and spend the rest of the day there.
In that area, you'll find a bunch of other trails, a beach, paddleboard rentals, kayaking, golfing, chairlift rides, skiing, and snowboarding, all depending on the season.
3. Parc Omega
Price: Adult admission starts at approximately $49. Children's admission varies by age.
When: Year-round.
Address: 399 Route 323 Nord, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: I've been to Parc Omega countless times throughout my life, both as a kid and as an adult, and it never stops being fun.
The safari-style driving route is the main experience here, and you'll see animals like elk, bison, wild boar, deer, mountain goats, and more as you drive through.
But there's a lot more to Parc Omega than just staying in your car all day.
There are walking trails, picnic areas, a boardwalk, and plenty of ways to get out and explore.
One of my favourite parts has always been feeding and hanging out with the deer.
You can buy carrots at the park, but I’d just grab a bag from the grocery store before you leave Ottawa and bring your own.
4. Gatineau Park
Price: Free to access, but some parking areas require payment.
When: Year-round.
Address: Multiple access points throughout Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you love being outdoors, I genuinely think Gatineau Park is one of the best spots near Ottawa.
There are lots of different trails, so you can keep it easy or go for a tougher hike depending on your mood.
Some of my personal favourites are the Pink Lake Trail, King Mountain, the Carbide Willson Ruins, and Luskville Falls.
There's also a free shuttle from Ottawa to Gatineau Park six days a week from May to October, so you can get there even if you don’t have a car.
In the summertime, the lakes are a big part of why people head over, too.
I’d honestly say the swimming spots in Gatineau are better than most of the ones in Ottawa — you probably wouldn't catch me swimming at a lot of Ottawa beaches...
Meech Lake, Lac Philippe, and La Pêche Lake are all great places to cool off on a hot day.
And if you find yourself with time to explore Chelsea afterwards, there are a bunch of cute restaurants, cafés, and local shops to check out.
5. Manotick Village
Price: Free to explore; individual businesses have their own pricing.
When: Year-round.
Address: Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: I spent a lot of time in and around Manotick growing up, and I think it's a pretty underrated spot for a day trip close to Ottawa.
It's about 30 minutes from downtown and has a really nice small-town vibe.
I definitely recommend stopping by Miller's Oven for breakfast, lunch, or dessert.
It's a non-profit restaurant run by a group of volunteers out of a little heritage home, which I always thought was pretty cool.
You can also stop in at local shops, grab something from Black Dog Bistro or Gingerbread Man Bakery, and spend some time walking around the village.
You should check out Watson's Mill, too. It's a working water-powered flour mill from 1860 that's open to the public as a museum, so there's actually quite a bit to see and learn inside.
6. Camp Fortune
Price: You can buy an Adventure Day Pass during the summer for $99 plus tax, or pay for activities individually. In the winter, adult lift tickets for skiing and snowboarding range from $52 to $65.
When: Year-round.
Address: 300 Dunlop Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Technically, Camp Fortune is in the Gatineau Park area, but I think it deserves its own spot on this list.
If you’re into outdoor activities or anything a bit more high-energy, it's definitely worth checking out.
In the summertime, you can do the aerial park, ride the mountain coaster, or go on their peak-to-peak ziplines.
I rode the mountain coaster with my sister-in-law a few years ago and had a blast.
In the winter, you can ski, snowboard, or go snowshoeing, and you can rent equipment if you don't have your own.
Camp Fortune's only about 20–25 minutes from Ottawa, so it's an easy option for a full day outside with friends, family, or alone if you feel up to it.
7. Picton
Why You Need To Go: I spent a lot of my childhood summers in Picton.
It's just under three hours from Ottawa, so it's a bit farther out than some of the other places on this list, but I'd still recommend it with no hesitation.
One of my favourite spots in the area is Sandbanks Provincial Park.
The beaches there genuinely feel like you're somewhere much farther away, even though you're still in Ontario.
There are three sandy beaches, the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, plus hiking trails and camping spots.
Beyond the park, there’s also plenty to check out in the town.
Picton's main street is super walkable and lined with cafés, bistros, boutiques, bookstores, and local shops.
You can also visit the nearby wineries and brewing companies, check out some art galleries, head to Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area, or stop by Birdhouse City to see its community of mini birdhouses.
Since Picton's almost a three-hour drive there (and back), it’s always worth going early so you can make the most of it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.