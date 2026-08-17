The ultimate guide to the CNE: Tickets, hours, discounts and what to know before you go
It's the best way to end the summer. 🎡
The end of summer in Toronto is always bittersweet — while the end of sunny days and the coming winter are less fun to think about, the sweet part is that it means it's time for a beloved Canadian tradition.
The end of the season means it's time for the Canadian National Exhibition (also known as the CNE or The Ex), Canada's largest and longest-running fair with food, games and tons to see and do.
To say there’s a lot to see at the Canadian National Exhibition is a bit of an understatement — the CNE is Canada's biggest annual fair and dates back almost 150 years.
To help you plan a visit to one of Canada's oldest fairs, we've laid out everything you need to know about the 2026 CNE.
When is the 2026 CNE?
The 2026 CNE runs from August 21 to September 7, 2026. The CNE grounds are open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day of the fair, with the exception of Labour Day, when the grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and gates will close at 5 p.m.
A more complete list of the hours of operation can also be found online.
How much are CNE tickets?
A range of different CNE tickets are available.
Advance admission passes can be purchased online for $25.11 per adult, a discounted rate that's available until August 20. The ticket includes grounds admission and access to all shows and exhibits on any one day of the 2026 fair.
Visitors can also purchase an advance Ride All Day Pass for $51.66, which includes grounds admission, access to all shows and exhibits and unlimited midway rides on any one day of the CNE.
The CNE also offers Front Row VIP Experience add-on tickets for concerts at the CNE Bandshell. The tickets include access to a front-of-stage viewing area, an exclusive VIP lounge, a dedicated VIP bar and VIP washrooms, and a complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.
For visitors 13 years old and under, the CNE offers a free School Kid's Pass which can be obtained by selecting the child's school board online. The pass is available until August 20.
Visitors should note that online ticket sales for the CNE end on September 7 at 2 p.m.
Can I get a discount on CNE tickets?
Yes! If you have a Presto card, you can save money on tickets to the fair. With Presto Perks, you can save up to 22 percent off regular-priced CNE admission and up to 39 percent off regular-priced Ride All Day tickets until August 20.
Starting August 21, Presto card holders can save up to 12 percent off regular-priced admission, and up to 31 percent off regular-priced Ride All Day tickets.
You can also access the CNE grounds for free if you have an RBC Amphitheatre and BMO Field ticket.
What is the best day to go to the CNE?
According to the CNE, the fair is typically busy throughout its 18-day run. For fewer crowds and a quieter experience, it's recommended to visit on a weekday morning, as crowds build as the day progresses.
The CNE is particularly noisy and crowded on the final weekend of the fair, due to the Canadian International Air Show practice day on Friday and the performances, which take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
What can I expect at the 2026 CNE?
Each year, the CNE offers larger-than-life food creations, carnival rides, exhibits, shopping, performances and so much to do and see.
Visit the Midway to find rides like the iconic Polar Express, the Superwheel and the Crazy Mouse Coaster, as well as funhouses and a Haunted Mansion.
The Midway is also filled with games, with everything from ring tosses to balloon darts and beer pong, where you can try your hand at taking home a prize.
Then, head to the Princes' Gates for the Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beer Fest, which features over 30 food and drink vendors serving up delicious bites and beverages.
Indoors, head to the Enercare Centre to visit the International Pavilion and shop goods from around the world, as well as enjoy daily shows.
The Enercare Centre also features hundreds of shopping vendors and is home to SuperDogs, a heartwarming, high-energy show that brings together incredible canine athletes and their trainers.
Visit the Kitchen Studio to try your hand at an array of events and classes, including sushi making, pasta making, cupcake decorating, and more.
And if you work up an appetite, head to the Food Building for a huge selection of vendors selling everything from Thai street food to smash burgers and mochi donuts.
The fair also has a Gaming Garage, Casino, farm, ice skating shows, parades, and so much more. Be sure not to miss the iconic CNE Air Show, which returns this year to take over the skies from September 5-7.
What's new at the CNE for 2026?
This year, visitors can enjoy a drag brunch at Aqua Supper Club hosted by the queen of brunch, Miss Moço, with performances starring Tynomi Banks, Jada Hudson, MIDAS, Destiny, & Rico Rico.
Also new for this year is the CNE Space Experience, where visitors can discover Canada’s role in the Artemis II mission and the future of space exploration. Presented by the Canadian Space Agency, the experience allows visitors to step into the life of an astronaut and relive humanity’s return to the Moon through The Artemis II Journey photo exhibition.
There's also the Big Dip High Dive Show, where visitors can watch a team of performers execute dives into a 40,000-gallon pool from platforms as high as 80 feet in the air. As the sun sets, the excitement peaks with the grand finale each evening -- when a diver, engulfed in flames, takes a dramatic plunge into the pool below.
This summer, the CNE has also teamed up with Billboard Canada and Rolling Stone Canada to deliver an unforgettable lineup of performances. Visitors can enjoy free concerts by international chart-toppers such as Shaggy, Lupe Fiasco, Raf-Saperra and Alison Hinds, as well as many more.
The new NXNE Stage will also feature exciting performances by some of today’s hottest emerging acts.
Canadian National Exhibition
Price: $25.11 +
When: August 21 - September 7, 2026
Address: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With so much to see and do, the 2026 Canadian National Exhibition is a can't-miss event that makes for an iconic way to close out the season.
Consider it your new end-of-summer tradition.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.