I'm a bargain hunter — These are the Winners sections where I always find the best deals
After years of digging through the racks, these are the sections I always check first!👇
When I first moved to Canada from Ukraine, shopping at Winners was a completely new concept to me, and I was immediately hooked. As someone who loves hunting for the best deals, having so many brands, styles and categories under one roof felt like a gold mine.
Back in Ukraine, finding high-quality brands often meant visiting multiple boutiques or markets. At Winners, I could browse designer clothing, shoes, bags, luggage and accessories all in one place, often for much less than I'd expect to pay elsewhere.
Over the years, digging through those packed racks has turned me into a true bargain hunter. For me, shopping at Winners isn't just about spending less. It's about spotting the items that are genuinely worth buying — from designer finds and winter essentials to travel gear and everyday accessories — without overpaying.
After countless trips through the aisles, I've learned which sections I always check first and where I think the best value is.
So, grab your cart — these are the top Winners finds I actually think are worth your money.
Travel gear and suitcases
Rows of brand-name suitcases, ready for your next trip.
Suitcases are easily one of the best buys at Winners, especially if you want something durable without paying full retail price. The selection is usually strong, with brands like Roots, Bugatti and even official Air Canada luggage, including carry-ons designed to meet standard airline size limits.
My personal favourite is Samsonite. It's a well-known luggage brand in Europe, and after working as a flight attendant for nearly a decade, I've seen firsthand how well it holds up under frequent travel. That's what makes finding Samsonite at Winners such a good deal: you're getting a suitcase built to last, but often for much less than you'd pay elsewhere.
If you're replacing old luggage or have a trip coming up, this is one section I'd always check before buying somewhere else.
Price: From $59.99
Shoes and boots
Hunting for major savings on name-brand shoes and boots at Winners.
The shoe section at Winners is another great place to score major deals, but hesitation can cost you. Sizes move fast, and if there’s only one pair left, you can sometimes snag an even bigger discount.
The variety is always worth a browse. You can find durable options from brands like Timberland, Columbia and UGG, alongside casual sneakers from Nike, adidas and Converse. If you're lucky, you might even spot a pair of Hunter rain boots — a practical find for Canada's slushy, muddy seasons.
If you see your size on the rack, don't wait too long.
Price: Leather boots from $89.99
Coats and winter jackets
Stay warm for less!
If you want to get ready for a Canadian winter on a budget, Winners' outerwear section is a gold mine. Late fall and winter are my favourite times to check the racks — that's when you can find parkas from Canadian brands like Moose Knuckles and Pajar, alongside outdoor favourites like The North Face, Columbia and Helly Hansen.
I also regularly spot lightweight puffers and wool-blend coats from Michael Kors, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. I especially get excited when I find Levi's shearling-lined jackets. Back home in Ukraine, Levi's is considered quite expensive, so I'm always surprised by how accessible and affordable it can be here in Canada.
The best part is the price. Finding a designer coat for between $79 and $129 feels pretty surreal when that's close to what you'd pay for a decent bathrobe!
Price: From $79
Statement hats
Hats are my favourite budget-friendly accessory to elevate any look.
I was never a big fan of hats back in Ukraine — I'd just squeeze my head into my coat hood and pretend I wasn't cold. But Canada changed my mind. Now I love wearing hats to stay warm and instantly elevate an outfit, and Winners is one of my favourite places to look for them.
The selection is huge, from cozy knit hats and berets to casual caps, and you can often find stylish, warm options without spending much. It's an easy place to pick up an accessory that feels a little more special without paying full price.
Price: From $19
Handbags
You can find high-end purses at a fraction of the usual cost.
If you love designer bags, the handbag section at Winners can be a dangerous place for your wallet — in the best way. I'm always surprised by the brands that turn up, from Coach and Kate Spade to Karl Lagerfeld and Guess, often for much less than you'd expect to pay elsewhere.
What makes this section especially worth checking is the variety. You can find everything from structured work bags and crossbody styles to smaller evening bags, so it's a good place to look if you want something that feels polished without paying full designer prices. Some even come with little extras, like a keychain or scarf wrapped around the handle, which makes them feel a bit more special.
The stock changes constantly and there's often only one of each style, so if you spot something you love, I wouldn't wait too long to decide.
Price: From $39
Accessories
Winners is the perfect spot to stock up on cozy cold-weather accessories.
Winners is also worth checking for smaller wardrobe basics that can be surprisingly expensive elsewhere. Finding a good-quality two-pack of tights at a reasonable price can feel like a rare win, and Winners usually has plenty of options to choose from.
While you're there, don't skip the glove section. Leather gloves are one of my favourite hidden gems in the store, especially during fall and winter. They can make an outfit feel much more polished, but you can often find them here for far less than you'd pay at a department store.
Price: From $14.99
Winners can be hit or miss, but that's also part of the fun. After years of digging through the racks, these are the sections I keep coming back to because they're where I most often find the best mix of quality, recognizable brands and genuinely good prices.
If you have the patience to browse, there's a good chance you'll walk out with something that feels far more expensive than what you actually paid.
Happy deal hunting!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.