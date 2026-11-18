15 products that I'll always buy at Dollarama because they're actually high-quality
From an expert Dollarama shopper herself. 👇
I'm a big believer in not overpaying when you don't have to. With costs climbing on absolutely everything, I'm always looking for ways to save, and Dollarama is where I start.
It's easy to assume that cheap means low quality, but after years of shopping at the discount retailer, I've found that's not always true.
From organizational containers and bath products to bakeware and cleaning supplies, there are plenty of items that hold up just as well as the pricier versions.
Here are 16 products I always buy at Dollarama, and it's not just because of the price tag.
Bath products
Bath bombs and shower steamers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A hot bath or shower is my favourite way to unwind, and Dollarama's bath selection has been my go-to for years. The bath bombs and shower steamers smell incredible, especially the lavender ones.
Price: $1.75 for bath bombs and $4 for shower steamers
Mugs
Mugs at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I don't know exactly when it started, but I somehow acquired way too many mugs. Dollarama keeps adding cute ones to the shelves, and between the everyday designs and the holiday ones, it's hard to stop at one. The best part is that they feel like the ones you'd find at HomeSense: good quality, cute designs and dishwasher-safe.
Price: $4
Bakeware
Pizza pan.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama has a lot of bakeware, and the Betty Crocker pieces are the ones I keep going back to. Aside from this pizza pan, I also have the baking sheets, muffin pans and loaf pans, too. Mine have held up really well with regular use.
Price: $4.50
Wrapping paper
Wrapping paper.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Don't overlook the gift wrap section. Dollarama stocks wrapping paper year-round, and it's especially well-stocked ahead of Christmas. There are so many nice patterns, and you're bound to find one depending on what you need it for.
Price: Starting at $1.75
Body wash
Aveeno body wash at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I also pick up body wash at Dollarama, and what I like most is the variety. The store always has a mix of name brands like Aveeno, Nivea and Dove, along with Dollarama-branded versions that smell just as good as the pricier stuff. Whichever way you go, you're bound to find a good one for an excellent price.
Price: $5
Snacks
Seaweed snacks and ginger snaps at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I never leave Dollarama without checking the snack section, because there's always a good chance I'll find something new. Recently, I tried these seaweed snacks and ginger snaps. Both were so good that I've already gone back for more.
Price: $1.75 for the seaweed snacks and $2.25 for the ginger snaps
Cotton pads
Cotton pads at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Cotton pads aren't something I want to spend a lot of money on, since they go straight in the trash after one use. I love these jumbo ones from Dollarama. They're soft, 100% pure cotton, absorbent, and one is enough for applying toner in my daily skincare routine.
Price: $1.50
Holiday decor
Christmas decor at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama's holiday decor gets better every year. There's plenty to choose from, including throw pillows, candles, stockings, and wax melts. Some pieces look just as nice as what you'd find at HomeSense. I saw similar pillows there and they cost more than $5.
Price: $5 for the pillows and $5 for the wax melts
Hand sanitizer
Paul Frank hand sanitizers.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Sure, Touchland has great hand sanitizers, but Dollarama's dupe version is just as good. It's probably why they sell out so fast, so grab one when you see it. On my last visit I found some seasonal scents, including candy apple and spice.
Price: $2.50
Ice cube trays
Ice cube trays.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I love using these silicone ice cube trays to freeze tomato paste and other canned purées I can't finish right away, like pumpkin purée or even coconut milk. Once they're frozen, I pop out the cubes and store them in a bag, which cuts down on food waste. The silicone is flexible enough that the cubes pop out easily and haven't cracked in the freezer. They're also great for regular ice cubes, of course.
Price: $2
Serving dishes
Serving dish at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama's glassware and dinnerware selection is better than you'd expect. There's a wide range of serving plates, platters and dishes, so it's easy to find something when you need to refresh your table. I've purchased so many different dishes over the years and they've all held up well. This cute seashell-shaped dish would be so nice for serving hummus, olives or olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Price: $2.25
Glass bottles
Gladd bottle at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Whenever I make juices or immunity shots at home, especially in the winter, I store them in these glass bottles from Dollarama. They're a great size for one person; the lids seal tightly without leaking, and they wash really well.
Price: $1.75
Hand soap
Hand soap at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I used to buy a lot of hand soap at HomeSense because the store has great options, but spending around $10 for a small bottle of soap was getting out of hand. The soaps at Dollarama are just as good and cost less than half as much. I recently came across these Apothecary Designs soaps and instantly grabbed three bottles, one in every scent I could find.
Price: $4
Easy erasers
Javex Easy Erasers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you like Mr. Clean's Magic Erasers, then you'll love these Javex Easy Erasers even more. I tested both brands side by side on door frames and sneakers, and both cleaned well, but these Javex ones held their shape, while the Magic Eraser started crumbling after one small clean-up.
Price: $1.75 for a two-pack
Storage boxes
Storage boxes at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
How cute are these LEGO-inspired storage boxes? I recently got a few to keep my toddler's toys organized, and they've held up really well. They're 5.7 litres, which is a good size for small to medium toys.
Price: $5
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.