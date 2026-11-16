Old Age Security payments are going out early in November and giving up to $838
You can expect a direct deposit or cheque earlier than usual this month.
Old Age Security (OAS) payments for November will be deposited into bank accounts and delivered to mailboxes earlier than usual.
You can receive up to $762 or $838 from the federal government this month, depending on your age.
The pension is one of the monthly government payments administered by Service Canada.
If you're eligible for this federal benefit and enrolled in the program, you can expect to receive money through direct deposit or cheque near the end of the month, but earlier than usual.
So, here's what you need to know about OAS, including eligibility, payment amounts, the November payment date, and more.
What is Old Age Security?
OAS is a pension for eligible people who are 65 years of age or older.
It can also include additional amounts from the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor benefits.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security?
You must be 65 years of age or older to be eligible to receive the OAS pension.
If you live in Canada, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
- have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18
If you live outside Canada, you must:
- have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
- have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18
You can receive OAS even if you've never worked or you're still working because your employment status doesn't affect your eligibility.
If Service Canada has your information, you'll get an enrollment letter close to your 64th birthday. That means you're automatically enrolled and don't need to apply for the pension.
If it's been one month since your 64th birthday and you haven't received an enrollment letter, you may need to apply for OAS.
How much money can you get from Old Age Security payments?
The amount of money you get from OAS depends on the age you started receiving the pension, whether you're 75 or older and eligible for an increased pension amount, your net income, and how many years you've lived in Canada.
The maximum payment in November is $762.50 if you're between 65 and 74 years old.
You will get an automatic 10% increase to your OAS pension the month after your 75th birthday.
The maximum payment amount if you're 75 or older is $838.75 in November.
When is the next Old Age Security payment date?
The next OAS payment date is Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Service Canada issues OAS payments during the last three business days of each month, so payment dates are usually the 28th or 29th.
That means the November payment date is a bit earlier than usual compared to other months this year.
How do you receive Old Age Security payments?
You can receive your OAS payment from Service Canada by direct deposit or by cheque.
If you have direct deposit set up with Service Canada, a payment will be automatically deposited into your bank account each month you're eligible for the pension.
If you don't have direct deposit set up as your payment method, Service Canada will issue a cheque during the last three business days of each month you're eligible for OAS payments. It could take longer to receive the money that way because cheques are mailed.
Service Canada said you can sign up for direct deposit at any time and get money directly into your bank account in Canada, the U.S. or other participating countries.
If you were recently enrolled in this pension program, you'll receive your first OAS payment the month after you turn 65 or on the specific date you chose.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.