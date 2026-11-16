This $10 train ride from Toronto takes you to a Hallmark-style Christmas destination
No car? No problem!
You don't need a car to visit this enchanting Christmas destination in Ontario. This train from Toronto whisks you away to a magical holiday gem, without the stress of driving.
You can spend a day or longer wandering Hallmark-worthy streets, enjoying festive markets, and soaking up the seasonal charm.
Stratford is a beautiful city with old-world appeal and a picture-perfect downtown. According to Destination Ontario, it's one of the province's top romantic getaways with Hallmark-style charm.
GO Transit offers service between Toronto and Stratford, so you can skip the traffic and reach the city without a car. You can even buy a $10 One-Day Weekend Pass online for unlimited GO travel throughout the day.
On Saturdays and Sundays, trains depart Toronto in the morning and return in the evening, making it possible for a day trip or a longer escape.
Once you arrive in Stratford, there's lots of festive fun to enjoy. The destination looks extra enchanting with its twinkling lights, glowing storefronts, and holiday decor.
You can follow Stratford's Christmas Trail, a festive shopping experience featuring participating local businesses. You'll receive six vouchers with each trail purchase, which you can redeem at six stops of your choice for gifts while exploring the town.
On November 28 and 29, the annual Winter Wander-Land event is taking place, complete with Polar Express-style miniature train rides around City Hall, a holiday food market with yuletide cabins and food trucks, and horse-and-wagon rides from Memorial Gardens.
The event also features roaming carolers, fire pits, festive photo backdrops and Santa.
If you're visiting in December, you can check out Lights On Stratford, the city's annual winter festival of lights. Running from December 18 to January 10, 2027, the event features luminous art installations and interactive displays throughout the historic downtown and park system.
You can also spend some time exploring downtown, popping into the quaint boutiques, soaking up the Hallmark charm, and sipping festive lattes at the warm cafes.
It's a good idea to check train schedules in advance for any service disruptions. Train rides from Toronto to Stratford take about 2 and a half hours, so be sure to bring a cozy Christmas novel to read on your journey.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.