Canada has a real-life Hallmark movie town with dazzling streets and twinkly shops
Add this place to your holiday bucket list. 🎄
If you've ever watched a Hallmark Christmas movie and wished you could step right into a picture-perfect little town like the ones on film, there's a place in Canada where you can do just that.
Tucked away in British Columbia, you can visit a charming destination that transforms into a sparkling holiday wonderland every year, complete with glowing storefronts, festive decorations and streets that look like they've been pulled straight out of a Christmas card.
Take a quick road trip to Langley, about an hour from Vancouver, and you'll find Martini Town, a converted movie set lot by Martini Film Studios where countless movies, television shows, and commercials have been brought to life—including a host of Christmas Hallmark movies.
Titles including A Tale of Two Christmases, Santa Tell Me, Sugarplummed, and many more movies have been filmed on Martini Town's scenic streets.
And while the lot might look like something out of a holiday movie, it's actually a collection of elaborate movie sets that visitors can explore during one special time of year.
Every winter during the holiday season, Martini Studios trades in production for some Christmas magic during its Merry & Bright Festival.
The festival is an annual holiday event hosted at Martini Town that transforms the lot into a magical, immersive Christmas wonderland each year.
From November 20th to December 31st, the movie backlot will be transformed into a world of festive spirit, with twinkling lights and faux snow that sticks to the ground. It'll make you feel like you've stepped right into a snow globe.
The first thing you'll notice about Martini Town is its storybook streetscapes. The outdoor backlot features a collection of different settings, including a New York-inspired street lined with brownstone buildings, a quaint town square, and charming storefronts.
There's even a classic movie theatre with a glowing marquee, a coffee shop, and a retro diner, making it easy to feel like you're wandering through the streets of your favourite Hallmark movie.
During Merry & Bright, the streets are transformed with dazzling Christmas lights, festive window displays, and seasonal decorations. You can stroll past sparkling storefronts, admire elaborate holiday displays, and snap photos on the pretty streets.
One of the festival's many highlights is a towering Christmas tree decked out in ornaments and sparkling lights.
For 2026, Martini Town is making the experience even bigger and brighter. This year, visitors can enjoy live holiday entertainment featuring talented local musicians, visits with Santa, and appearances by the mischievous Green Christmas Grouch.
Visitors can also discover unique shopping opportunities and find the perfect gift from a lineup of local businesses, makers and artisans in the heated Market Lane tent.
This year, visitors will be able to enjoy delicious comfort food like hot mini donuts, sushi tacos, and Texas-style barbecue from the town's food vendors, as well as sweets and treats from Sticky’s Candy and Bar Down Bakery, and festive hot drinks like cider and mulled wine from Fraser Valley Cider.
The town even has artificial snow to help create that picture-perfect winter atmosphere, so you can enjoy a little white Christmas even if the weather outside isn't cooperating.
Merry & Bright takes place at Martini Town in Langley from November 20 to December 31, 2026, on select dates.
Admission starts at $24 per adult, with discounted tickets available for seniors, youth and children, and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Martini Town
Price: $24 per adult
When: November 20 - December 31, 2026
Address: 1123 272 St., Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been dreaming of wandering through a Hallmark-worthy Christmas town, you can make that fantasy a reality right here in Canada at this charming destination where movie magic comes to life.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.