A new forecast says these parts of Canada will have a white Christmas this year
Some places only have a chance of a white Christmas.
Canada's weather forecast revealed which places will have a white Christmas this year.
Even though this country is known for snowy winters, it might not be a snow-covered holiday everywhere.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac dropped the 2026 white Christmas forecast that includes winter weather predictions for December 25 across Canada.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service, a white Christmas means there is at least one inch of snow, which is around two centimetres, on the ground on Christmas morning, but it doesn't have to be snowing.
In this new forecast, the Old Farmer's Almanac revealed that many parts of Canada are "in luck" for a white Christmas.
Southern B.C., which includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria and Nanaimo, has a chance of a white Christmas, and northern B.C. is forecast to have a white Christmas. It won't be a snow-covered holiday in places along B.C.'s coast this year.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the Prairies are forecast to have a white Christmas in 2026. That means southern and northern parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will have snow on December 25.
There is a chance of a white Christmas in central and southern Ontario, which includes places around the Great Lakes like Toronto, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Kingston, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, and nearby areas like Ottawa and Timmins.
Northern Ontario will have a white Christmas this year, so expect a snowy holiday in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora and other parts of the region.
A white Christmas is forecast across Quebec for 2026.
There is only a chance of a white Christmas in Newfoundland, but the Old Farmer's Almanac has called for a white Christmas in Labrador.
In the western parts of the Atlantic region, a white Christmas is forecast. That means it will be a snow-covered holiday in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Snow is forecast to be on the ground across Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut on December 25, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.