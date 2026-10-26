Canada's monthly winter forecast reveals when provinces will get snowstorms and cold temps
A lot of snowstorms are forecast this winter!
A month-by-month winter forecast has revealed what to expect across the country during the season.
Canada's weather will include snowstorms, flurries, rain-snow mixes, "frigid" temperatures and sunny conditions.
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, each province has a forecast with monthly overviews and weekly breakdowns of the weather throughout the winter season in 2026 and 2027.
So, here's what you need to know about the winter weather forecasts in your province between November and March.
BC
NOVEMBER
From November 1 to November 3, rain and snow are forecast in the north and sunny, mild weather is forecast in the south.
You can expect rain and snow showers in the north and rainy periods with warm temperatures in the south between November 4 and November 19.
It will be sunny and cool in B.C. from November 20 to November 22.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast rainy periods along the coast but rain and snow inland between November 23 and November 30.
DECEMBER
It will be rainy on the coast and snowy inland from December 1 to December 4. Also, temperatures will be chilly those days.
Between December 5 and December 10, rain and snow showers are forecast as temperatures become cold in B.C.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast rainy weather in coastal regions and snowy weather further inland from December 11 to December 13.
From December 14 to December 19, there will be showers along the coast and sunny conditions inland with cool temperatures.
Then, between December 20 and December 31, there will be snowy periods and "bitter cold" in B.C. The snow will mix with rain in coastal regions during that week.
JANUARY
A snowstorm is forecast in the north from January 1 to January 3, with rain and snow showers in the south. It will be cold in B.C. on those days.
From January 4 to January 8, you can expect rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.
Between January 9 and January 14, there will be rain on the coast and snowy periods further inland. Temperatures will be cold across the province.
Another snowstorm is forecast in B.C. from January 15 to January 17.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast rainy periods in coastal regions and snowy periods inland between January 18 and January 27.
Then, it will be sunny and "very cold" from January 28 to January 31.
FEBRUARY
Between February 1 and February 3, it will be sunny but "frigid" in B.C., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Then, periods of rain and snow are forecast from February 4 to February 8, with cold in the north and mild temperatures in the south.
You can expect rain and snow in the north and rainy conditions in the south from February 9 to February 15.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast showers and mild temperatures in coastal regions and snow showers with cold temperatures further inland between February 16 and 25 February.
It will be sunny and cold in B.C. from February 26 to February 28.
MARCH
You can expect sunny conditions but cool temperatures from March 1 to March 3.
Then, rain showers mixed with snow are forecast inland between March 4 and March 8. Temperatures will be chilly on those days.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast sunny and mild conditions from March 9 to March 19.
It will be rainy on the coast, and rain-snow mixes inland between March 20 and 31. You can expect cold temperatures on those days.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
NOVEMBER
From November 1 to November 8, it will be sunny and "very warm" in the Prairies.
Showers and mild temperatures are forecast between November 9 and November 15.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast occasional rain showers, then sunny and warm conditions from November 16 to November 22.
Then, rain showers will turn into snow showers as temperatures get colder between November 23 and November 30.
DECEMBER
Between December 1 and December 6, there will be flurries and cold temperatures, then mild conditions.
You can expect sunny conditions and mild temperatures, then flurries from December 7 to December 15.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast a back-and-forth in the Prairies between December 16 and December 20. It will be sunny, then snowy, with warm temperatures and colder temperatures.
From December 21 to December 31, occasional snow showers turn into heavy snow across the regions. Temperatures will be cold at the end of the month.
JANUARY
There will be heavy snow in the west and flurries in the east from January 1 to January 5. Temperatures will be "very cold" on those days.
From January 6 to January 20, snow is forecast in the west, and flurries are forecast in the east,
You can expect occasional snow showers, especially in the west, and milder temperatures between January 21 and January 31 in the Prairies.
FEBRUARY
From February 1 to February 7, snow is forecast in the west, and flurries are forecast in the east. Temperatures will be mild, then become cold.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will be periodic flurries, then heavy snow between February 8 and February 14.
It will be sunny but cold from February 15 to February 21.
You can expect sunny conditions, then snow showers with mild temperatures between February 22 and February 28.
MARCH
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast snow, then sunny conditions as temperatures get milder from March 1 to March 8.
Between March 9 and March 20, there will be snowy periods and cold in the Prairies.
It will be sunny and mild, but then rain and snow showers and colder temperatures move into the region from March 21 to March 31.
Ontario
NOVEMBER
From November 1 to November 6, it will be sunny and warm in Ontario.
A few showers are forecast in the east and sunny conditions are forecast in the west between November 7 and November 11. Temperatures will be warm during that week.
It will be sunny but chilly from November 12 to 17, then snowy and cool from November 18 to November 22.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast rain showers and mild temperatures between November 23 and November 26.
You can expect flurries and colder temperatures in Ontario from November 27 to November 30.
DECEMBER
The month starts with flurries, but then rain and mild temperatures are forecast from December 1 to December 7.
Between December 8 and December 13, there will be flurries in the east and snow in the west. Temperatures will become cold through the week.
You can expect flurries in the east and rain showers in the west from December 14 to December 22 as temperatures get mild.
Then, from December 23 to December 31, flurries and mild temperatures are forecast in the east and snowy periods and cold temperatures are forecast in the west.
JANUARY
From January 1 to January 10, periods of heavy snow and cold temperatures are forecast in Ontario.
You can expect flurries and "very cold" temperatures between January 11 and January 17.
Then, snow showers and cold temperatures are forecast from January 18 to January 22.
Between January 23 and January 31, the Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast heavy snow, then flurries and "bitter cold" temperatures in Ontario.
FEBRUARY
It will be sunny and "frigid" in Ontario from February 1 to February 7.
Then, occasional rain and snow showers are forecast between February 8 and February 20. Temperatures will be mild during that week.
You can expect snow showers and temperatures being "quite cold" from February 21 to February 28.
MARCH
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast flurries and cold temperatures from March 1 to March 7.
Between March 8 and March 12, it will be sunny but chilly in Ontario.
From March 13 to March 20, heavy snow is forecast at the beginning of the week, then snow showers and milder temperatures are forecast at the end of the week.
It will be sunny and mild from March 21 to March 25. You can expect rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures, between March 26 and March 31 in Ontario.
Quebec
NOVEMBER
From November 1 to November 5, there will be rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures.
You can expect sunny conditions and temperatures warming up between November 6 and November 10.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast periods of snow and rain from November 11 to November 16. Temperatures will be mild on those days.
Between November 17 and November 20, it will be sunny but chilly in Quebec.
You can expect snow, rain and mild temperatures from November 21 to November 23, then sunny conditions, periods of rain and warm temperatures from November 24 to November 30.
DECEMBER
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast rain and snow showers with mild temperatures from December 1 to December 5.
Between December 6 and December 14, there will be snowy periods in the east and flurries in the west. Temperatures will become cold during that week.
You can expect snowy periods but mild temperatures from December 15 to December 26.
Then, from December 27 to December 31, there will be periods of rain and snow before temperatures get colder.
JANUARY
Flurries and "very cold" temperatures are forecast in Quebec from January 1 to January 7.
It will be snowy and cold between January 8 and January 10, then from January 11 to January 15 it will be sunny but with "bitter cold."
You can expect a snowstorm in Quebec from January 16 to January 18.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast sunny but "frigid" temperatures between January 19 and January 21.
Then, there will be snowy periods and chilly temperatures from January 22 to January 31.
FEBRUARY
Between February 1 and February 7, you can expect flurries and chilly temperatures.
It will be sunny in Quebec from February 8 to February 12, but then it becomes cold.
Snowy periods and mild temperatures are forecast from February 13 to February 17.
Then, between February 18 and February 22, it will be sunny, but then snow showers and "bitter cold" move into the province.
You can expect snowy periods and cold temperatures from February 23 to February 28.
MARCH
A snowstorm is forecast in Quebec from March 1 to March 3.
Then, between March 4 and March 8, there will be rain and snow showers, along with warm temperatures.
You can expect sunny conditions in the east and flurries in the west from March 9 to March 13. Temperatures will be chilly during that week.
Another snowstorm is forecast from March 14 to March 16.
From March 17 to March 22, the weather will be sunny, but then rain and snow showers move into the province as temperatures get "very cold."
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, showers and mild temperatures are forecast from March 23 to March 26.
Then, there will be periods of rain and snow as temperatures become "quite cold" between March 27 and March 31.
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador
NOVEMBER
From November 1 to November 5, showers are forecast with warm temperatures in the east and cool temperatures in the west.
It will be sunny and cool across the region between November 6 and November 8.
Then, you can expect rainy weather and mild temperatures from November 9 to November 15.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will be rain in the east and sunny conditions in the west between November 16 and November 20, but temperatures will be cool across the region.
From November 21 to November 26, rain and snow are forecast, along with chilly temperatures.
It will be rainy and mild from November 27 to November 30.
DECEMBER
From December 1 to December 8, there will be rain and snow showers, then sunny conditions. You can expect chilly temperatures that week.
Rain and snow are forecast between December 9 and December 11, but temperatures will be "quite mild."
The eastern parts of the region will get rain, snow and mild temperatures, but the western parts of the region will get snowy and cold conditions from December 12 to December 19.
Between December 19 and December 24, rain and snow are forecast with chilly temperatures.
Then, from December 25 to December 27, there will be flurries in the east and a snowstorm in the west. Cold temperatures are forecast on those days.
You can expect sunny and mild conditions in the east and rain and snow in the west from December 28 to December 31.
JANUARY
From January 1 to January 11, there will be snowy periods, including some heavy accumulation. Temperatures are forecast to be "very cold."
It will be snowy in the east and sunny in the west between January 12 and January 16, with "bitter cold" conditions across the region.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, snowy and chilly conditions are forecast from January 17 to January 19.
Then, between January 20 and January 22, it will be cold across the region with a snowstorm in the east and flurries in the west.
You can expect sunny conditions, then rain and snow as temperatures warm up from January 23 to January 31.
FEBRUARY
From February 1 to February 5, it will be sunny but cold and then a snowstorm hits the region.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast a snowstorm in the east and snow showers in the west with cold temperatures between February 6 and February 9.
From February 10 to February 12, you can expect snow showers in the east and sunny conditions in the west. Temperatures will be cold on those days.
Then, rain and snow are forecast from February 13 to February 18.
Between February 19 and February 25, it will be sunny, but then a snowstorm and "frigid" temperatures move into the region.
You can expect rain, snow showers and mild temperatures from February 26 to February 28.
MARCH
From March 1 to March 8, rain and snow are forecast. Temperatures will be chilly that week.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast flurries and cold in the east but sunny and mild conditions in the west between March 9 and March 14.
Then, there will be a snowstorm from March 15 to March 17, and sunny and mild conditions from March 18 to March 20.
Between March 21 and March 31, you can expect rain and snow in the east and sunny conditions, then rain and snow in the west. Temperatures will be cool that week.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.