7 hilarious things I've started doing since moving from Ukraine to Canada
Culture shock is real!🇨🇦
As a newcomer to Canada, a lot of things felt funny at first, but before I knew it, I was taking part in all the very Canadian things that used to make me laugh.
Moving to Canada and going through the initial waves of culture shock teaches you that adapting to a new country often means leaning into habits that feel totally foreign at first. At some point, I realized that to fast-track my adjustment, I needed to embrace those unfamiliar local routines.
These are the seven ways that Canada has changed me since I moved here — from how I shop to how I stroll down the street.
My grocery shopping has levelled up
Stocking up on fresh groceries and pantry essentials.
In Ukraine, I used to decide what I wanted for dinner in the afternoon, stop at the store on my way home, and buy exactly what I needed for that single meal.
Now, thanks to Costco, I buy groceries in industrial-sized bulk and freeze everything, literally turning my freezer into a well-stocked Canadian bunker. I'm serious — I'd never heard of people freezing bread, soups and leftovers of turkey before moving to Canada. But here we go, now it's my new survival superpower. Honestly, my family thinks I'm running a food distribution centre, and I just call it being ready for a sudden carb emergency.
My oral care has reached new heights
Canadian dental care gives me a sudden, terrifying financial reality check. Dentistry here isn't just expensive — it is extremely expensive. When a minor dental procedure cost me an eye-watering sum, I realized (in absolute shock) that for that kind of money I could book a round-trip flight to Europe, enjoy a nice vacation, get my teeth fixed over there, and still have enough left over for a good dinner.
Now my teeth are my highest-priority financial assets. I brush like I'm trying to save my life, floss with a surgeon's care, and look at sweets with deep suspicion, making my trusty toothbrush feel less like a bathroom basic and more like a high-stakes luxury item.
I now collect carry-on luggage
After almost a decade as a flight attendant, airports and rolling suitcases were just part of the daily routine — pure muscle memory. But ever since moving to Canada, that old habit took a fun turn: I've completely started collecting suitcases like they're fashion accessories.
Part of it is nostalgia for my airline days, but the real culprit is how surprisingly affordable and accessible good luggage is here. Every time I see a new colour or a great sale, my former cabin crew brain whispers, "You definitely need this for the next trip", and suddenly my closet is turning into a miniature baggage claim.
I'm becoming trilingual
In my head, every joke I think of in English is pure stand-up gold. But the second it leaves my mouth, the punchline evaporates, and I realize I sound less like a smooth comedian and more like a confused tourist reading a toaster manual.
Fed up with my English alter ego losing all its comedic potential — especially in a country where I secretly want to sound effortlessly cool in both official languages — I took matters into my own hands and started learning French. It's just another unexpected thing I started doing since moving to Canada. Now I'm waiting to see if a third linguistic personality will finally unlock the hilarious charm that currently exists only in my imagination.
I PLAN to take home leftovers
Canadian restaurant portions are an absolute tactical challenge. The first time I went out to eat here, the server set down a plate so massive I honestly thought they'd accidentally brought me a family-style platter for six.
Now I have fully adapted by mastering my ultimate dining hack: I order everything — from salads to mains — with all dressings and sauces strictly on the side. That way, nothing gets soggy, and I can pack up half the untouched meal into a takeout container. It looks fresh and pristine the next day, ready to become tomorrow's lunch while I sit back feeling like a culinary genius who has completely outsmarted the restaurant business. It's a survival strategy I never needed in Europe, where portions actually fit on a standard plate and finishing a meal in one sitting doesn't require a forklift.
I've mastered art of booking ahead
Back home, my scheduling was wonderfully impulsive: if I needed something, I could easily book an appointment for the same day or, at worst, the very next morning. Here, my calendar requires a bit more long-term planning.
Learning to navigate the booking systems here basically became a second job. Now, I schedule my appointments almost effortlessly, locking things in months ahead like a total pro — even though my brain is still screaming, "Jeez, in Ukraine I could have done that five times faster!"
Thrifting is a game now
Thrift store shopping feels now like an extreme sport.
Walking into a second-hand shop used to feel like stepping into a top-secret mission in Ukraine. Shopping there was a quiet, slightly embarrassing family secret you never brought up in polite company. But in Canada, I have thrown that old mindset out the window and fully embraced the thrill of the hunt. And I'm not talking about big retail chains, either — I mean hidden-gem thrift shops tucked away in small towns where you can strike absolute gold. The best part is that half the time, the items still have their original price tags.
So there you go Canada — all the little ways you've changed me!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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