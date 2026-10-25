I went to Costco Business Centre for the first time — It's SO much better than regular Costco
My Costco run got way more fun...
I'm just your average Canadian who loves Costco. I'm always down for a good deal with a little snack on the side (samples are a big reason why I shop there).
But since I'm a solo shopper, not a business owner, I never considered the Costco Business Centre for myself. When the new one opened in late 2025 in New Westminster — about a 30-minute drive from where I live in Vancouver — I didn't think much of it... Until I heard everyone talking about it.
"Did you know they sell full goats there?" "There's way more parking and fewer people." "Yeah, the prices are shockingly cheap for how much you get." "You'll get your daily steps in just from walking around the cold room section."
I had to check it out myself. And guess what? my mind was truly blown. Here are all my thoughts and impressions as a first-timer at Costco Business Centre.
And yes, I'll be back.
Oh, wow, I can actually park here
Costco Canada parking spots.
I immediately noticed the difference when I pulled into the parking lot and saw a plethora of available parking lots. I don't know about your typical Costco experience, but it feels like a fight to the death over a few parking spots. You have to be on high alert and bring an aggressive kind of energy to even get a spot.
Not so much at the Costco Business Centre. There was a huge parking lot with a ton of space. No issue getting parking. The spots were also very spacious, which makes it easy to load your car up with the goods.
The organization is elite
Orderly, neat, and calm entrance to Costco Business Centre.
After parking, I walk towards the entrance and am struck by how orderly it all is. There's less people than a typical Costco, and lots of clear, easy-to-read signage about where to go.
The carts were in the straightest rows I'd ever seen — not the chaotic free-for-all mess I'm used to. They also have flat carts to stack up heavy, large boxes. Very practical and easy to use.
Where are all the people?
Empty aisles at Costco Business Centre
Your standard Costco experience is kind of like being in a mosh pit, but without the music and fun vibes. Costco Business Centre, on the other hand, is like a peaceful stroll down a spacious path, where you occasionally come across another person.
Really. It was very quiet.
There were people around, but I had no issue navigating around and even had a full aisle to myself several times. Overall, it was a lot calmer and more relaxed vibe.
It could be that I went during a slow time, but — let's be real — there is no "slow time" at any other Costco, so this was definitely unexpected.
The samples work different
Where the food court should be TBH
Even more notable than the lack of people was the lack of snacks.
Let me hold your hand when I say this: most of these places have no samples and no food court. I repeat: you cannot find those beloved everyday food samples there, and as far as I'm concerned, that is a major con.
Now, after some Facebook sleuthing, I discovered that the business centres do give out full-sized product samples at certain times — which maybe makes the lack of year-round samples worth it?
It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for these events, and timing a visit around then.
That's a BIG jug of [fill in the blank]
It's a lot of Nutella at Costco.
Since Costco Business Centre is designed for businesses, I expected large items and huge quantities. But still — we're talking huge. Here's a small sampling of what I saw:
- A 1.4-kilo brie wheel
- 20-litre jugs of soap, pickles, chicken stock, and other random items
- 20-inch sheets of lasagna
- A 120-quart cooking pot
- 20 kilograms of rice (in at least 10 different types)
- 15 litres of mayonnaise
- Three kilos of Nutella (I was tempted)
They've got some interesting products here
Interesting products at Costco Business Centre
I expected large quantities of your standard products, but I did not expect some of the more out-there items. I saw things like giant jugs of boba, an 18-litre tub of pickled turnips, and a bag of dried sea cucumbers.
Oh, and you can also get a whole goat. Yep, an entire animal in the frozen section.
Needless to say, the mix of products was fascinating!
The deals are wild
Big quantities, cheap prices at Costco Canada.
Costco Business Centre really made me go back to my university lecture days and think about economies of scale. We know that buying in bulk is often more cost-effective, and this store really proves it. When you break it down into smaller units, so many of the products were actually really cheap.
This was true for dry goods like flour, sugar, spices, and grains, but it was also true for produce. For example, there was a 12-pound bag of apples for only $12.99. At my regular grocery stores, that would be way more for so many apples.
So, if you can make your way through these giant-sized products, you'll save a lot of money shopping here.
Should I start a business?
Food service essentials at Costco Business Centre
My lasting impression of Costco Business Centre was that maybe I should start a business simply so I can shop here on the regular.
In all seriousness, it's totally set up for business owners to purchase everything they need to succeed. Besides the food products, the store had industrial or commercial-sized appliances like fridges, ovens, deep fryers, and warmers, plus smaller items needed to run a business, like food containers, utensils, cleaning supplies, and storage units.
They really had it all. Except samples — that was sad.
All in all, this isn't exactly practical for my weekly shopping haul, but it's undeniably better than my usual Costco. Better deals, cooler options — even better parking!
I'll be back, if only for the full-sized sample days and to restock my chocolate cupboard.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.