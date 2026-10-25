This Ontario spot is like a mini Edinburgh with limestone shops and cobblestone streets

No passport required!

A town square with people. Right: A red phone booth beside a woman near a stone building.

A city in Ontario.

Alpegor | Dreamstime, @yashi_singh_bish | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Cue the bagpipes! You don't need to get on a plane to discover a little bit of Scottish charm.

This Ontario destination is known for its historic streets, limestone buildings, and European vibes, making it feel like a mini trip to Edinburgh without leaving the province.

Located just a few hours from Toronto, it's a beautiful spot for a little getaway, no passport required.

Kingston is an old-world city perched along the shores of Lake Ontario. Known as the "Limestone City," this Ontario destination has no shortage of beauty to discover.

It's brimming with historic streets, cobblestone alleys, local shops, cozy cafes, and pubs, and feels like a little slice of Britain right here in Ontario.

Some visitors have even compared it to places like Edinburgh, and Narcity readers have described the city as a way to taste Europe without leaving Ontario.

Kingston dates back to the 1600s, when European settlers first arrived in the area. According to the City of Kingston, it became Canada's first capital in 1841, and its past remains visible in the architecture and landmarks scattered throughout the downtown core.

There's lots to enjoy year-round, whether you're visiting during the hot summer months or the snowy winter season.

The downtown area is one of the best spots to explore, with historic shops and cozy cafes lining the streets.

You can also enjoy a meal at one of Kingston's numerous restaurants, or embrace the British charm and head to a pub like The Merchant Tap House, The Iron Duke on Wellington, or the Kingston Brewing Company.

Kingston's City Hall is a beautiful spot to soak up more historic architecture and lakefront views. You can stroll along the waterfront, admiring the old-world buildings and shimmering waves.

The city is home to a number of attractions, from local theatres and art galleries to historic sites and more.

You can tour the historic Kingston Penitentiary, get a taste of 19th-century military life at Fort Henry, or drift around the 1000 Islands on a cruise, depending on when you visit.

If you're visiting in late October, it's a great time to explore Kingston's spookier side. The city's historic buildings and winding streets are the perfect backdrop for ghost tours, where you can hear tales of local hauntings and mysteries.

As the Christmas season approaches, Kingston transforms into a postcard-worthy destination, with twinkling lights, horse-drawn wagons, and glowing shop windows.

There are Christmas markets, parades, and more to enjoy throughout the season.

Whether you're planning a day trip or a weekend away, Kingston is a dreamy spot to soak up some European charm without travelling overseas.

While you won't find Edinburgh Castle or the Scottish Highlands here, the city's centuries-old buildings, picturesque streets, historic pubs, and limestone architecture offer a little taste of life abroad right here in Ontario.

Visit Kingston website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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