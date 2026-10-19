This beautiful Ontario spot feels like Europe and has quaint streets dotted with cozy cafes

No plane ticket needed.

A river with a historic bridge. Right: Step covered in fall leaves.

A destination in Ontario.

Destination Stratford | Facebook, @nermi.in.the.world | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Historic shops, cozy cafes, quaint streets, and riverside strolls await in this charming Ontario destination.

You can imagine you've hopped on a plane and jetted off to another land as you wander through the old-world downtown.

Located a road trip from Toronto, this enchanting destination is a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape, and readers say it makes them feel like they're in Europe.

Stratford, Ontario, is a picturesque spot nestled along the shores of the Avon River, just under 2 hours from Toronto.

Though it's technically a city, it has a small-town feel and was named after Stratford-upon-Avon, England, the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

Like its English namesake, Stratford is known for its thriving theatre scene. The annual Stratford Festival takes place from April through October, with select productions extending into mid-November this year.

The festival offers a range of Shakespearean and contemporary productions to enjoy.

Autumn is a beautiful time to explore Stratford, when colourful leaves blanket the streets, historic buildings burst with harvest decor, and vibrant foliage frames the riverside.

You can spend some time wandering through downtown, where little boutiques, specialty shops and local businesses offer lots to discover.

For an extra sprinkle of coziness, you can stop for a warm drink at Balzac's, browse the tea selection at Distinctly Tea Stratford, or pop into The Livery Yard for a pumpkin spice latte. Other cozy cafes and bakeries to check out include Brch & Wyn, The Floral Cup, The Ashborne Cafe, and Hartman's Coffee & Tea.

You can also head to Gallery Stratford, which showcases contemporary art in a historic former pumphouse, with a sculpture garden to wander through outside.

If you're interested in local history, the Stratford Perth Museum offers exhibits about the area's past, along with a popular collection dedicated to hometown star Justin Bieber.

You don't want to miss out on a stroll through the town's Shakespearean Gardens or the Avon Trail, which winds along the river.

You can also follow the waterfront paths around Lake Victoria, where you might spot Stratford's iconic swans gliding across the water, depending on the season.

Upper Queen's Park is another lovely place to wander, with leafy scenery and crisp autumn air.

Bring your appetite! Stratford has several self-guided food trails. The Chocolate Trail lets you sample sweet treats from local chocolatiers and bakeries, while the Bacon and Ale Trail highlights savoury bites and local brews.

If you're visiting a little later in the year, you can enjoy a more festive side of the city. Stratford is extra enchanting during the holiday season, and looks like it was plucked from a Christmas card. You can shop at the quaint stores, follow the Christmas Trail around town, and discover glowing installations at Lights On Stratford.

If you're looking for a little slice of Europe without leaving Ontario, readers say this enchanting town is worth a visit.

Destination Stratford Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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