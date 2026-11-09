Ontario has a romantic Hallmark-worthy getaway spot with glowing shops and holiday magic
It's a dreamy spot to visit with your favourite person. ❤️
Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year, and if you're looking for an extra-magical place to visit with your loved one, you may want to plan a trip to this dreamy destination.
With old-world charm, glittering shop windows, and holiday decor, it looks like a scene from a holiday card.
You can spend a weekend or longer wandering through festive boutiques, sipping hot chocolate, and soaking up some Christmas charm.
Stratford is an enchanting city to visit year-round, but Christmas brings even more magic to the area.
The historic downtown fills with twinkling lights, garlands, and more, making it the ultimate place for holiday cheer.
According to Destination Ontario, it's one of the top "romantic Hallmark-worthy holiday getaways" in the province, and it even served as a filming location for the Hallmark romance Pining for Douglas.
You'll want to spend some time downtown, popping into the many shops and cozy cafes where you'll find unique Christmas gifts and seasonal drinks.
There's even a self-guided Christmas Trail that takes you to six stops of your choice around the town where you can redeem vouchers for a gift.
Beginning December 18, Lights On Stratford will illuminate the city with dazzling lights and installations themed around the Canadian Northern Lights. You can take a romantic evening stroll around the area and enjoy this dazzling winter lights festival.
From November 20 to 22, you can head to the Stratford Christmas Market, which features 120 local vendors, festive treats, photo ops, music, and more.
No romantic getaway is complete without a candle-lit dinner, and Stratford has many warm cafes and delicious eateries to enjoy. Destination Ontario suggests relaxed dining at Cafe Bouffon, Bluebird Restaurant and Bar or Mercer Kitchen.
The website also recommends staying at one of Stratford's luxurious hotels, such as The Parlour Inn or Hotel Julie.
With its old-world charm, twinkling Christmas magic, and romantic atmosphere, Stratford will have you feeling like you stepped into your very own holiday rom-com.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.