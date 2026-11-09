Ontario has a romantic Hallmark-worthy getaway spot with glowing shops and holiday magic

It's a dreamy spot to visit with your favourite person. ❤️

Woman in winter outfits poses by a historic red-brick building. Right: A woman walks along a snowy street.

A destination in Ontario.

@fashionlyso | Instagram, @ch_aku | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year, and if you're looking for an extra-magical place to visit with your loved one, you may want to plan a trip to this dreamy destination.

With old-world charm, glittering shop windows, and holiday decor, it looks like a scene from a holiday card.

You can spend a weekend or longer wandering through festive boutiques, sipping hot chocolate, and soaking up some Christmas charm.

Stratford is an enchanting city to visit year-round, but Christmas brings even more magic to the area.

The historic downtown fills with twinkling lights, garlands, and more, making it the ultimate place for holiday cheer.

According to Destination Ontario, it's one of the top "romantic Hallmark-worthy holiday getaways" in the province, and it even served as a filming location for the Hallmark romance Pining for Douglas.

You'll want to spend some time downtown, popping into the many shops and cozy cafes where you'll find unique Christmas gifts and seasonal drinks.

There's even a self-guided Christmas Trail that takes you to six stops of your choice around the town where you can redeem vouchers for a gift.

Beginning December 18, Lights On Stratford will illuminate the city with dazzling lights and installations themed around the Canadian Northern Lights. You can take a romantic evening stroll around the area and enjoy this dazzling winter lights festival.

From November 20 to 22, you can head to the Stratford Christmas Market, which features 120 local vendors, festive treats, photo ops, music, and more.

No romantic getaway is complete without a candle-lit dinner, and Stratford has many warm cafes and delicious eateries to enjoy. Destination Ontario suggests relaxed dining at Cafe Bouffon, Bluebird Restaurant and Bar or Mercer Kitchen.

The website also recommends staying at one of Stratford's luxurious hotels, such as The Parlour Inn or Hotel Julie.

With its old-world charm, twinkling Christmas magic, and romantic atmosphere, Stratford will have you feeling like you stepped into your very own holiday rom-com.

Destination Stratford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
romantic getaways ontariostratford ontarioontario christmas
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

7 dazzling Christmas villages less than 2 hours from Toronto for a magical getaway

Bring on the Christmas cheer!

This beautiful Ontario spot feels like Europe and has quaint streets dotted with cozy cafes

No plane ticket needed.

This $10 train from Toronto takes you to a dreamy riverside gem with quaint streets and cafes

No car needed!

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

Ontario has a magical Christmas village with a cobblestone market and sparkling lights

It's like stepping into a Christmas card.

This little Ontario Christmas market is nestled amid twinkling gardens and glowing trails

You can step into a winter wonderland. ❄️

This Netflix Christmas town 1 hour from Ottawa is one of Canada's best holiday destinations

It's perfect for a holiday road trip. 🎄

This train from Toronto takes you to the Paris of North America and it's magical at Christmas

No plane ticket needed.

This tiny Ontario town is a Hallmark-style holiday haven with twinkly streets and cozy shops

It looks like a scene from a Christmas card. ❄️

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 6 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

A winner has scored the jackpot!

Ontario has a twinkly Christmas town with cozy bakeries and sparkling little shops

It's just over an hour away from Toronto.

Officials in Ontario warn of possible measles exposure in airport, on plane and at ER

Travellers through Pearson warned about measles

The world's largest Christmas store is a road trip from Toronto and it's absolutely massive

It's bigger than 5 football fields.

Two dead, including infant, in Ontario tractor-trailer crash

Driver, infant dead in Ontario crash