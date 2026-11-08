This train from Toronto takes you to the Paris of North America and it's magical at Christmas
No plane ticket needed.
You don't have to get on a plane to enjoy a European-like getaway this holiday season. This train from Toronto whisks you away to a mini Paris, and it's brimming with Christmas magic.
You can wander along cobblestone streets, pop into sparkling shops, peruse Christmas markets, and more, without leaving the country.
Montreal is an enchanting place to visit during the holiday season. Known as the Paris of North America, it offers a mix of European charm and festive magic that will have you feeling like you stepped into a Christmas card.
The city is a 5.5-hour VIA Rail train ride from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a car-free holiday escape.
Old Montreal is the place to be if you're looking for that Paris vibe. The destination boasts historic buildings and cobblestone streets that will transport you to Europe.
You'll want to explore Rue Saint-Paul, Old Montreal's most picturesque street, which is lined with stone buildings, boutiques, restaurants and festive window displays.
You can also head to Place Jacques-Cartier, a historic square decorated for the holidays, with festive lights, seasonal treats and views of the illuminated City Hall.
It isn't the holidays without a Christmas market, and Montreal has several dreamy attractions to visit. The Great Christmas Market at Place des Festivals boasts wooden chalets, Quebec artisans, holiday food and festive entertainment.
There's also Montreal's Christmas Village, where you'll find local artisans, unique products, photo ops, and more.
For some extra cheer, don't miss out on a visit to Noël Éternel, a year-round Christmas shop on Rue Notre-Dame filled with ornaments, decorations and festive keepsakes.
To really get in the Christmas spirit, La Taverne de Noël at Le Petit Dep is the place to be. The over-the-top holiday bar features floor-to-ceiling decor, themed drinks, and festive snacks.
If you're looking for a little taste of Christmas in Europe without the expensive flight, Montreal is just a train ride away.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.