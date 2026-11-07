I ranked Canadian cities from worst to best for dating — One is a walking red flag
Shockingly, Toronto isn't the WOAT. 🏙️ 🥰
When it comes to dating in Canada, I have a lot to say, so let's get to it.
Your experience can look very different depending on the city you're in. From nightlife and dating apps to the number of singles and places to meet people, some Canadian cities just seem better built for finding love — or at least having fun looking for it.
So, I ranked seven Canadian cities from worst to best for dating. Please direct all complaints to someone else.
#7 — Vancouver (sorry, it's true)
In almost every category that counts, Vancouver is the WOAT. And I am uniquely qualified to say this because I was born and raised in the mean streets of Kerrisdale.
People who live in/never left Vancouver love it so much. They get so mad when I say it sucks — except when it comes to dating. Locals and transplants alike seem to agree that Vancouver is the worst city in Canada when it comes to finding love.
And it shouldn't be! Vancouver is full of hot people. There are beaches, mountains, restaurants, bars and a million theoretically romantic things to do. But there's something antisocial as f*ck about the city.
Everyone has the same five friends they've had since Grade 8. People will enthusiastically make plans with you and then cancel them two hours before because it's raining — even when it's actually not raining at all.
When it comes to dating, everyone is just "seeing where things go," which is actually code for "I'm still in love with my ex" — no shade, I see you 👀. Play on, playa.
#6 —Ottawa
If you're all head and no heart, Ottawa could be the place for you.
I'm sure there are stats, evidence, and all this other boring sh*t that make Ottawa objectively stable and livable. There's a ridiculous amount of green space, and it consistently does well in quality-of-life rankings. In fact, one 2026 ranking named Ottawa the most livable city in Canada.
And that's exactly the problem.
Ottawa feels like the city you move to once you've already found the person you want to marry — not where you go to have the most exciting dating life.
I'm sure the apps are full of perfectly eligible people with government jobs, retirement plans and comprehensive dental coverage. If you're looking for stability, that's probably incredibly hot. But also, it seems like the kind of place where you can ONLY date on an app because in real life everyone is either socially awkward, on Parliament Hill, or in college.
#5 — Calgary
Calgary is where things start looking up.
It's young, it's rich, people are hot, and for 10 days every summer the entire city collectively decides to dress like cowboys and make terrible decisions. I respect that.
The Calgary Stampede alone gives this city an advantage when it comes to dating. Hundreds of thousands of people descend on the city; everyone is drinking, everyone's wearing a hat they would never normally wear, and suddenly hooking up with someone named Tanner seems like a perfectly reasonable thing to do.
Outside of Stampede, Calgary still has a lot going for it. There's actual nightlife, a young professional crowd and the Rockies are right there — which means you can suggest a hike as a first date and immediately discover whether you're fundamentally incompatible.
My hesitation is that Calgary feels like a city where everyone is either getting married at 27 or still acting like they're 22.
#4 — Halifax
Halifax is punching way above its weight.
For a relatively small city, there are a LOT of young people here. Halifax has a huge university population, with schools like Dalhousie, Saint Mary's, NSCAD and Mount Saint Vincent bringing in students from across Canada and around the world every year.
And wherever there are universities, there are bars. And wherever there are bars, there are bad decisions. This is science.
Halifax also has something that I think matters way more for dating than the number of people on Hinge: people actually seem to socialize. There are pubs, live music, walkable neighbourhoods and the kind of smaller-city energy where you could conceivably meet someone through friends instead of an algorithm.
The downside is obvious, though... It's small.
I imagine you date one person for three months, break up, and discover you've now eliminated 40% of your dating pool because everyone else is either their roommate, cousin or best friend.
But honestly? That can be a plus depending on how much of a nightmare ex you are. Sometimes you do need to date their divorced dad to remind them that cheating on you was not the move. Right?
#3 — Toronto
Toronto is the strategic vote of Canadian dating.
It's like when you really want to vote NDP or Green, but the election is too close, so you sigh and vote Liberal.
Would Toronto be my first choice? No. But sometimes you have to put your personal desires aside and look at the numbers. And Toronto has the numbers.
It's the biggest city in the country. There are millions of people to choose from, and whatever incredibly specific type you're into, I guarantee Toronto has at least 400 of them.
There are also endless places to actually go on dates. Bars, restaurants, concerts, galleries, comedy shows, sports — if someone asks you to "just come over" in Toronto, it's not because there's nothing else to do. They're just lazy.
Of course, all that choice comes with a problem. Why commit to the perfectly hot person sitting across from you when someone even hotter could theoretically be waiting three swipes away?
#2 — St. John's
Something about St. John's is sexy.
I have no data to support this. I will not be taking questions.
If I were single right now and you told me I had to pick one Canadian city, move there tomorrow and spend a year dating purely for the plot, I think I'd pick St. John's.
It's colourful, it's on the edge of the Atlantic, the weather is wild, and there's an entire street basically dedicated to pubs. Are you telling me I'm NOT going to meet the love of my life in some dark bar on George Street during a storm?
I don't want to hear about the size of the dating pool. A smaller dating pool just means we have to get creative.
This is not a numbers decision. Toronto was the numbers decision. St. John's is the decision you make after three glasses of wine when you decide you're quitting your job, moving across the country and becoming the main character in a Canadian rom-com that will eventually be available on CBC Gem.
Will I find my soulmate? Probably not. And that's what makes it so enticing.
#1 — Montreal
Come onnnn. It was always going to be Montreal.
Montreal is the rare city where my completely irrational criteria and the actual evidence come together and agree.
It's young, it's social, the nightlife is incredible, and people actually seem to leave their apartments intending to interact with other human beings. Universities are everywhere, people move here from all over the world, and, most importantly, you can stay out late enough to make the kind of decisions that require a group chat debrief the next morning.
But more than anything, Montreal is just sexy. I'm sorry, but it is. Drinking wine in a tiny bar at midnight? Walking home through the Plateau after a date? Someone speaking French to me while I understand approximately 40% of what they're saying?
As Paris Hilton would say, "That's hot."
You could put the exact same mediocre man in Vancouver and Montreal, and I guarantee he's 30% more attractive in Montreal and probably has better interior design instincts too.
Montreal has everything I'm looking for: good food, hot strangers, late nights, bad decisions, and just enough European cosplay to make me forget I'm still in Canada.
What more could you possibly want?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.