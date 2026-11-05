9 high-paying University of Toronto jobs that offer up to $208,000 a year or $43 an hour
You can find jobs at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.
University of Toronto is hiring at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.
There are high-paying jobs with salaries up to $208,000 per year or $43 per hour.
Even though it's a post-secondary school, the jobs aren't just for professors and lecturers. Positions are open in engineering, communications, administration, health and safety, and other work areas.
Here's what you need to know about these University of Toronto jobs, including the education and experience requirements, salaries and application deadlines.
Digital Content Coordinator
Salary: $79,640 to $101,845 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in communications, public relations or marketing, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least four years of experience researching, writing and creating digital content and feature stories, creating and managing social media content calendars and platforms, implementing digital media and communication plans, implementing social media campaigns, developing metrics and analyzing social media data, and contributing to the planning of communication and marketing strategic initiatives is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- pitching original story ideas
- completing all phases of the creative process, including concept development, research, interviews, writing, recording, editing and distribution
- conceptualizing, developing and executing digital marketing campaigns based on departmental strategic plans
- managing social media platforms like Instagram
- balancing competing priorities and multiple projects with tight timelines
- supervising casual employees and/or work-study students
- graphic design and creating and editing digital content and imagery
- utilizing Google Analytics, social media analytics and other ROI tracking tools
You must have writing, editing, and oral communication skills.
Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva, and software to create and manage social media content calendars is required.
Knowledge of digital media platforms, digital marketing and audience segmentation, industry best practices and trends in digital communications, and social-applicable copyright, access and privacy laws is required.
You also need an understanding of SEO and its function to drive content strategy and enhance user experience.
The deadline is November 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Operating Engineer
Salary: $43.13 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a Third (3rd) Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.
At least one year of experience as an operating engineer is required.
You need working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.
Also, you need basic electrical knowledge and troubleshooting skills, basic proficiency in standard office computer applications, and familiarity with Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems.
Communication, record-keeping, and customer service skills are required for this job.
The deadline is November 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Data Engineer, Lead
Salary: $97,336 to $162,224 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate degree in computer science or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of five years of experience in database engineering and two years of experience developing data engineering pipelines are required.
You also need experience in:
- managing large-scale data warehouse environments
- machine learning
Knowledge of tools for analysis and design methodologies, the student system ROSI, Microsoft Excel, the university's financial and enrolment matters, and the AMS systems FIS and HRIS is required.
You must be proficient with ETL tools, including Informatica, and familiar with Microsoft Azure.
Communication, presentation, problem-solving, and analytical skills are required for this job.
The deadline is November 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Health and Safety Technician
Salary: $79,640 to $101,845 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least four years of experience supporting health and safety inspections, safety operations and laboratory relocations to monitor compliance and minimize risk is required.
You also need experience in:
- assessing compliance during visits in permitted labs using a predefined checklist
- working with and providing reports to compliance inspectors within a large academic setting
- monitoring and maintaining laboratory equipment, consumables and supplies
- Environmental Health & Safety databases and database management
Knowledge of lab design, lab setup, performance testing and decommissioning is required.
You need proficiency with Microsoft programs and communication skills for this job.
You must have a professional certification such as Safety Engineering/Industrial Hygiene/Occupational Health and Safety/Biosafety or be in the process of obtaining a certification.
Also, a professional membership or affiliation with the Association of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals or the Occupational Hygiene Association of Ontario is required.
The deadline is November 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Registration & Financial Aid Assistant
Salary: $70,633 to $90,329 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of experience.
A minimum of two years of front-line student support experience, preferably in a university or college registrarial environment, is required.
You also must have experience with ROSI/ACORN or a similar student information database.
The ability to apply and interpret academic programs, policies, and procedures is required.
You need computer skills in Word, Excel, student information databases, internet browsers and email.
Also, you must have customer service, communication, organizational and interpersonal skills for this job.
The deadline is November 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Senior Communications Strategist
Salary: $89,794 to $114,832 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: A bachelor's degree in journalism, communications, marketing or a related field, or an equivalent combination of experience, is required.
You must have at least five years of experience in a strategic communications role, developing and implementing communication strategies and plans.
Also, you need experience in:
- identifying and pitching story opportunities and writing concise, creative and engaging communication pieces
- experience translating complex scientific material for communication pieces
- managing social media platforms, including building active engagement, expanding reach and using analytics and strategy to report on social media effectiveness
- maintaining and updating websites, and designing and developing website and communications services
- tracking and reporting metrics and overseeing the production of annual reports
- providing strategic online and print communications recommendations
- developing and delivering presentations and leading workshops
- fostering and sustaining relationships with internal and external vendors
- directing and supervising staff
You must be proficient in Microsoft programs, Adobe design software, content management systems, and new/emerging media and information technology.
Communication, presentation, copyediting and proofreading skills are required for this job.
The deadline is November 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Director, Office of the Dean
Salary: $125,319 to $208,864 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a master's degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
A minimum of five years of senior administrative experience delivering service and support in a complex, decentralized environment is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- contributing to government relations and strategic partnerships to align institutional priorities, expand advocacy networks and secure public funding
- providing consultation on international strategies and partnerships, including aligning global priorities across partner networks, negotiating MOUs, managing high-level visits and advancing global engagement
- leading cross-functional teams and project groups, coordinating internal and external partners, and building collaborative relationships across all organizational levels
- managing complex projects, leading successful change initiatives, and developing strategic plans, proposals, briefing materials and performance measures
- drafting high-level briefing notes and proposals, and providing expert guidance to senior leaders on the development of briefs, policy documents and executive materials
- financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting
- developing high-functioning teams
You must have technical skills to work with project management and AI tools, consulting skills to work across the organization to influence decisions, and planning and project management skills to complete tasks within tight deadlines.
Also, you need communication and presentation skills for this job.
The deadline is November 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Student Services Assistant
Salary: $70,633 to $90,329 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
At least two years of relevant experience in providing front-line registrarial student services to a diverse student population in a post-secondary environment is required.
You also need experience in:
- providing academic program information and working with prospective and undergraduate students
- reviewing requests and screening students for academic advising or short-term counselling appointments
- maintaining, identifying, and resolving anomalies with student records
Advanced skills with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook are required. You also need to be proficient with ROSI/ACORN, Degree Explorer or similar technical tools.
Communication skills are also required for this job.
The deadline is November 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Manager, Accounts Payable
Salary: $97,336 to $162,224 a year
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in finance, accounting, business administration or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Also, a professional accounting designation is required.
You must have at least six years of accounting experience in an accounts payable supervisory role, preferably in higher education or a large public sector organization.
Experience with document control and process implementation is also required.
You need to have knowledge of SAP or the university's Administrative Management System (AMS).
Also, you must be proficient with spreadsheet and word-processing software, along with Excel formulas, VLOOKUP, Pivot Tables, and conditional formatting.
Knowledge of customer service principles and practices and communication skills are required.
The deadline is November 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.