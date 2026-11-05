This picture-perfect town steps from 3 beaches is one of the best spots to live in Ontario

It's known as Canada's "prettiest" town.

A woman wades in clear lake water. Right: A sunny downtown street lined with flower baskets.

A small town in Ontario.

@mia__difelice | Instagram, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

If you'd love to spend your days strolling a sandy beach, browsing charming local shops, and enjoying the slower pace of a small town, this Ontario community might be the place to house-hunt.

Overlooking sparkling waters, the town offers a scenic waterfront, a historic downtown filled with independent businesses, and lots of places to enjoy the outdoors.

When Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to name the best places to live in Ontario, this beachside community was among the destinations that came up in the comments.

Located along the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich has earned the nickname "Canada's prettiest town." Between its historic architecture, beautiful waterfront, and unique downtown, it's easy to understand the appeal.

The heart of the community is its historic downtown, where you'll find locally owned boutiques, restaurants, cafés, and everyday essentials.

Unlike many small towns, Goderich has a distinctive layout, with its downtown arranged around an octagonal central square known as Courthouse Square. Streets radiate outward from this central hub, making it one of the town's most recognizable features.

While the downtown has lots to offer, the waterfront is one of Goderich's biggest draws.

The community has three sandy beaches where you can spend sunny afternoons swimming, relaxing by the water, or taking in those famous Lake Huron sunsets.

Main Beach, St. Christopher's Beach, and Rotary Cove Beach each offer their own amenities and waterfront views.

There's also a 1.5-kilometre waterfront boardwalk that connects the shoreline, and 13 viewpoint parks along the bluffs, sothere's no shortage of places to take in the scenery.

Of course, living in a beach town isn't just about summer. When the temperatures drop, Goderich takes on a quieter atmosphere, with historic streets, local storefronts, and seasonal decorations bringing some charm to the colder months.

You'll still have to contend with Ontario's snowy winters, so prepare to spend some time hibernating.

The town features several attractions, such as the Huron County Museum & Historic Gaol and the oldest Canadian light station on Lake Huron. The town is also home to self-guided heritage walking tours, which take you past buildings, landmarks, and scenic spots throughout the community.

There are also community events throughout the year. The holiday season brings the Festival of Light & Santa Claus Parade, as well as the BIA Christmas Market, featuring sparkling lights and festive cheer.

According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services," among other amenities.

So, what would it cost to call "Canada's prettiest town" home?

According to Zolo's housing market report, the average home price in Goderich in November 2026 is $588,143.

That figure can fluctuate, but it gives prospective buyers an idea of what the local housing market looks like.

For anyone dreaming of trading the hustle and bustle of city life for a slower pace by the water, Goderich offers a combination of sandy beaches, historic charm, and everyday amenities that could make it an appealing place to settle down.

Goderich Website

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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