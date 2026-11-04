I'm a Dollarama expert — These 13 kitchen finds look way more expensive than they are
Time to update your kitchen! 🍽️
If you're looking to upgrade a few of your favourite kitchen essentials or just need some new items, don't sleep on the kitchen aisle at Dollarama. You might assume a low price tag means skimping on style, but that's not the case.
Dollarama has surprised me more than once over the past few months, and its kitchenware is some of the best I've seen in-store. From stainless steel to bamboo and even cast iron pans, it should be your first stop on your next shopping trip.
Here are 13 kitchen finds I've spotted recently that look way more expensive than they are.
Digital kitchen scale
A digital kitchen scale at Dollarama.
A digital kitchen scale doesn't have to look like a gadget, and this Rama Design model proves it. The sleek stainless steel platform and a backlit LCD display look like they belong on a much pricier countertop. It also measures in kilograms, grams, pounds and ounces, which makes it handy for cooking and baking. Just remember to buy AAA batteries, since they're not included. A similar Starfrit scale on Amazon sells for $14.99, almost three times the price.
Price: $5.25
Bamboo cutting board
A bamboo cutting board.
A bamboo cutting board instantly warms up a countertop. Material and size matter, at least in my book, and this Dollarama board checks both boxes. At 11" by 15.75", it's big enough to prep dinner without crowding the counter, and its design looks far more high-end than its price tag suggests.
Price: $5
Oil and vinegar bottle set
Oil and vinegar bottle sets from Dollarama Canada.
I'm a sucker for a nice oil and vinegar set, and Dollarama has two Farberware options that look far pricier than they are. Both pair stainless steel with glass, so they look sleek on the kitchen counter and are ready to set out when hosting dinner parties. Each set comes with two bottles for $5. I found a similar set on Amazon for around $19, nearly four times the price.
Price: $5
Cleaver
A cleaver with a self sharpening sleeve.
I'll admit I don't usually cook with a cleaver, but I couldn't pass up this Farberware one for $5. It comes with a sleeve that has a built-in knife sharpener. It's a fancy pick for any home chef.
Price: $5
Ribbed drinking glasses
A cute drinking glass at Dollarama.
These ribbed drinking glasses are the kind of find that makes a simple glass of water look fancy. I'd have bought them myself, but my mug collection is embarrassingly large, and I have no room for another cup. At $1.50 each, though, they're a steal. I found a similar four-pack on Amazon for $31.76 (on sale at the time of writing), which works out to nearly $8 per glass.
Price: $1.50
Serving dish
A serving dish.
Don't get me started on serving platters at Dollarama because I'll always have good things to say about them. This rectangular platter has a floral design that looks like something from HomeSense. I've bought so many serving dishes from Dollarama over the years, and they're especially handy for dinners and holiday meals. A similar platter at HomeSense would cost way more, so this Dollarama one is a bargain.
Price: $4.25
Stoneware bowl set
A set of stoneware bowls.
Serving bowls are another hosting essential, and this stoneware set comes in three different sizes for just $5. The white, sleek design gives them a modern, classic look you'd expect in a home decor shop. A similar stoneware set from HomeSense would likely cost three times as much.
Price: $5
Martha Stewart kitchen tools
Martha Stewart three-piece kitchen tool set.
This three-piece Martha Stewart set includes a peeler, a paring knife and a zester. The stainless steel tools have wooden handles, a pairing that looks like it belongs in a nice kitchen shop. Since they're from the Martha Stewart brand, you know they'll be good quality.
Price: $4
Cast iron pan
A cast iron pan.
Finding a cast iron pan at Dollarama is a rare treat. This five-inch GoodCook pan is advertised as durable, heavyweight, and oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C). It's the right size for a mini frittata, a personal pie, or roasted garlic. A similar Lodge skillet on Amazon costs around $25, making the Dollarama version way more affordable.
Price: $5
Glass jars
Glass jars at Dollarama.
One of the best ways to elevate your kitchen's look is to store ingredients in glass jars. From baking essentials to nuts and even coffee beans, you can store just about anything in them. I love the ribbed detailing and wooden lids. They not only look nice, but you can also see what's inside and how much is left.
Storage jars aren't cheap; a two-pack of smaller 1.8-litre jars on Amazon costs nearly $43, or about $21.50 each.
Price: $5
Serving bowls
Set of six serving bowls.
These little serving bowls are both decorative and practical. The leaf design makes them feel more special than typical round bowls, and the set of six costs just $4.75, or about 79 cents each. They're perfect for dips on a charcuterie board and even work as soy sauce dishes on sushi nights. I picked up a set on a recent trip, and use them constantly.
Price: $4.75
Stainless steel grater
A Brookstone stainless steel grater.
A good grater is a kitchen essential, and how nice is this one from Brookstone? The stainless steel cone-shaped grater has an Acacia wood handle that gives it a polished, boutique look. It's perfect for cheese, citrus zest, ginger, etc. A similar one on Amazon costs over $34, making this Dollarama one an incredible deal.
Price: $5
Ramekins
A set of ramekins.
If you're a baker, then you'll want a set of ramekins at home, and they're just as good for serving dips, sauces and ice cream. These white ramekins with ribbed detailing come in a three-pack for $2.75, which works out to less than $1 each.
Price: $2.75
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.