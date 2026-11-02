Ontario's white Christmas forecast reveals which places have the chance for a snowy holiday

It doesn't have to be snowing on December 25 to be a white Christmas!

streets and buildings covered in snow in toronto. right: holiday lights in ottawa during winter

Neighbourhood in Toronto. Right: Ottawa during winter.

Chaitanya Rayampally | Unsplash, Naveen Kumar | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This white Christmas forecast has revealed which places across the country will be snow-covered this year.

Ontario's weather will be snowy in some places during the holiday, while other parts of the province only have a chance of a white Christmas.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out the 2026 white Christmas forecast with predictions for the weather on December 25 across Canada.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, a white Christmas is when there is at least one inch of snow, which is around two centimetres, on the ground on Christmas morning.

But it doesn't have to actually be snowing on December 25 for the holiday to be considered a white Christmas.

This forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac revealed that a lot of places in Canada will have a white Christmas this year, including many parts of Ontario.

Places in northern Ontario that are west of Lake Superior and near Hudson Bay are forecast to have a white Christmas this year.

So, you can expect a snowy holiday in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Fort Severn, Peawanuk, Moosonee and other parts of the region.

There is only a chance of a white Christmas for 2026 in central and southern Ontario, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

That includes places around the Great Lakes like Toronto, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Kingston, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, and nearby areas like Ottawa, North Bay and Timmins.

READ NEXT: Ontario's monthly winter forecast calls for snow and 'frigid' temperatures on these days

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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