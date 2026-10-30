Ontario's monthly winter forecast calls for snow and 'frigid' temperatures on these days
Above-normal snowfall is expected in Ontario!
The national month-by-month winter forecast has details about the season across the country.
You can expect Ontario's weather to include flurries, heavy snow and "frigid" temperatures throughout the winter.
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there is a forecast with seasonal details, monthly overviews and weekly breakdowns of winter weather in 2026 and 2027 for each province.
Ontario's forecast region spans some northern and central parts of the province and all of southern Ontario.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, winter in Ontario will be colder than normal in the east and warmer in the west. The coldest periods of the season will be in mid and late January and early and late February.
Even though precipitation will be below normal, above-normal snowfall is expected. The snowiest parts of winter in Ontario will be in early and late January and mid-March.
So, here's what you need to know about Ontario's monthly winter forecast.
November
From November 1 to November 6, the weather will be sunny and warm in Ontario.
Then, between November 7 and November 11, a few showers are forecast in the east, and sunny conditions are forecast in the west. Temperatures will be warm during that week.
It will be sunny but chilly from November 12 to 17, then snowy and cool from November 18 to November 22.
The Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts rain showers and mild temperatures between November 23 and November 26.
From November 27 to November 30, you can expect flurries and colder temperatures in Ontario.
December
There will be flurries, then rain and mild temperatures between December 1 and December 7.
From December 8 to December 13, flurries are forecast in the east, and snow is forecast in the west. Temperatures will become cold through the week.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more flurries are forecast in eastern parts of Ontario from December 14 to December 22, but western parts of the province will get rain showers. Also, temperatures will become milder.
Then, between December 23 and December 31, you can expect flurries and mild temperatures in the east, and snowy periods and cold temperatures in the west.
January
From January 1 to January 10, periods of heavy snow and cold temperatures are forecast.
You can expect flurries and "very cold" temperatures between January 11 and January 17.
Then, snow showers and cold temperatures are in Ontario's weather forecast from January 18 to January 22.
Between January 23 and January 31, there will be heavy snow, then flurries and "bitter cold" temperatures in Ontario.
February
It will be sunny but "frigid" in Ontario from February 1 to February 7.
Then, occasional rain and snow showers are forecast between February 8 and February 20. Temperatures will be mild during that week.
You can expect snow showers and "quite cold" temperatures from February 21 to February 28, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
March
There will be flurries and cold temperatures from March 1 to March 7.
Then, between March 8 and March 12, the forecast calls for sunny but chilly weather in Ontario.
You can expect heavy snow, then snow showers and milder temperatures from March 13 to March 20.
It will be sunny and mild from March 21 to March 25.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, rain, snow showers and chilly temperatures are forecast between March 26 and March 31 in Ontario.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.