This monthly fall forecast reveals when Ontario will get the first snow of the season

Flurries and snow showers are coming soon!

people in ottawa park with red trees. right: snowy street in toronto with cn tower in background

Park in Ottawa during fall. Right: Snow on a Toronto street.

ODD& | Unsplash, Jeffrey Chai | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The month-by-month fall forecast for Canada revealed what to expect from Ontario's weather in September, October and November.

That includes when the province will get the first snow of the season and which days will be chilly.

In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly forecasts for every province with details about what the weather will be like each week.

The forecast region for the province includes parts of northern and central Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, and all of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, both September and October will be cooler than normal. Flurries, snow showers and snowy periods are also expected across the province during the autumn season.

So, here's the monthly fall forecast for Ontario, including overall forecasts for September, October and November, along with weekly weather breakdowns.

September

Ontario's average temperature in September is forecast to be 15 C, which is 1 C below normal. Precipitation is forecast to be 115 millimetres, which is 25 millimetres above average for the month.

From September 1 to September 4, it will be sunny in the east and rainy in the west. Temperatures will be cool on those days.

There will be thunderstorms and warm temperatures between September 5 and September 8.

Then, from September 9 to September 16, showers are forecast in the east and sunny conditions in the west. Temperatures will be cool on those days.

Between September 17 and September 23, you can expect showers, then sunny conditions and cool temperatures in Ontario.

It will be rainy and chilly from September 24 to September 30.

October

The average temperature in October is forecast to be 11 C in Ontario, which is seasonal for the month. Precipitation is forecast to be 90 millimetres, which is 40 millimetres above average in the east but 20 millimetres below average in the west.

It will be sunny and chilly in Ontario from October 1 to October 6.

Between October 7 and October 14, there will be rainy periods. Temperatures are forecast to be warm but then become chilly.

You can expect chilly temperatures along with rain in eastern parts of Ontario, and rain and snow showers in western parts of the province from October 15 to October 21.

Then, from October 22 to October 31, a few showers are forecast in the east and sunny conditions in the west. It will be warm at the end of the month.

November

Ontario's average temperature in November is forecast to be 4.5 C, which is 1 C above normal in the east but 4 C above normal in the west. Precipitation is forecast to be 45 millimetres, which is 25 millimetres below average for the month.

From November 1 to November 6, it will be sunny and warm in Ontario.

A few showers are forecast in the east and sunny conditions in the west between November 7 and November 11. Temperatures will be warm.

Then, from November 12 to November 17, it will be sunny but chilly.

Between November 18 and November 22, snowy weather and cool temperatures are forecast in Ontario.

There will be rain showers and mild temperatures from November 23 to November 26.

Flurries and colder temperatures are forecast between November 27 and November 30.

READ NEXT: Ontario's winter forecast is out and the season will be snowier than normal in some areas

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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