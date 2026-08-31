This Ontario fall train ride takes you through a red and gold canyon with shimmering waterfalls
It's features "some of the most spectacular fall colours in North America."
Fall is almost here, and if you're already counting down the days until Ontario is covered in shades of crimson, amber and gold, this railway adventure deserves a spot on your autumn bucket list.
The scenic journey travels deep into Northern Ontario's rugged wilderness, passing sparkling waterways, dramatic rock formations and landscapes painted with some of North America's most breathtaking fall colours.
The Agawa Canyon Tour Train offers an iconic way to experience Ontario's autumn colours.
Departing from Sault Ste. Marie, the approximately 10-hour adventure winds through 114 miles of Northern Ontario scenery before arriving at the breathtaking Agawa Canyon.
During the fall, the journey becomes even more magical as the surrounding forests transform into a colourful patchwork of red, orange and gold.
According to Algoma Country, "the Canyon Tour has been a favourite way for fall 'leaf peepers' to experience some of the most spectacular fall colours in North America."
Once you arrive at the canyon, you'll have around 90 minutes to explore the scenery before hopping back aboard. The stop includes access to Agawa Canyon Park, a remote destination that Tourism Sault Ste. Marie calls the "jewel of the tour."
A short hike will lead you through the park, where you can take in the canyon's towering rock walls and visit the picturesque Black Beaver Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, which tumble through the colourful landscape.
If you're hoping to stretch your legs and take in even more of the scenery, the canyon stop also offers trails and lookout points, making it a great opportunity to snap some epic fall photos surrounded by the wilderness. You can climb 300 stairs along the Lookout Trail to enjoy a panoramic view above the tracks.
Since the park is only accessible by rail, the experience feels like discovering a hidden corner of Ontario that many road trippers never get to see.
The views don't end when you climb back aboard, either. Throughout the trip, you can watch as dense forests, lakes, rivers and rocky Canadian Shield terrain roll past the windows.
The route also travels through dramatic wilderness areas and descends into the canyon, offering perspectives that are difficult to experience by car.
According to the Agawa Canyon Tour Train website, peak fall colour season is expected to run from September 15 to October 14, making that window an especially popular time to plan a trip.
While you're in Sault Ste. Marie, you can turn the train ride into a full Northern Ontario getaway by exploring the city's waterfront, visiting the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site or checking out nearby scenic destinations like Lake Superior and Batchawana Bay. If you have extra time, the area is also known for its hiking trails and spectacular fall road trips.
Tickets for the train are currently available online and cost $170 per person during peak colours.
If you're looking for a unique way to chase Ontario's fall colours this year, you may want to trade the car for a window seat on this epic journey through the Canadian wilderness.
Agawa Canyon Train Tour
Price: $170 per passenger from September 15 to October 18, 2026
When: Peak season September 15 to October 14, 2026
Address: 87 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.