I ranked Vancouver neighbourhoods from 'I could live here' to 'absolutely not'
I 🫶 Vancouver... but wouldn't live in these spots.
I will start by being so annoying and saying that Vancouver is truly the best city and I'm very lucky to live here. The mountains, the ocean, the food scene, the outdoor lifestyle… You've heard it all before. Lots to love in this city.
But like any major city, each neighbourhood has its own unique personality. Each neighbourhood (and the surrounding Metro Vancouver suburbs) has big pros and cons, and those will be different for each person.
I'd like to think I do a good job getting around the city to explore all the nooks and crannies. I have friends who live in different neighbourhoods that I visit often, and I enjoy trying new restaurants, gym classes, outdoor activities and cafe work sessions around the city.
Looking at the options around me, I've made up my mind.
Here's my official ranking of Vancouver neighbourhoods — from "I could 100% live in" all the way to "nah, rather not".
#1 — Riley Park
Okay, you caught me. I live here. So with absolutely no bias, I'm placing this neighbourhood first on my list.
Why, you ask? Think about quiet, tree-lined residential streets with bike paths and mountain views combined with access to any coffee shop, restaurant or boutique shop you could need within a 20-minute walk (my faves of those categories are The Mighty Oak, Ahn and Chi, and The Main Exchange).
Riley Park has major family-friendly vibes while being super close to downtown, transit and all amenities.
Disclaimer! Riley Park is just up the street from the ever-popular Mount Pleasant, and I know people will be mad at me if I don't mention it on this list. So know that I love that neighbourhood too, and feel the two have very similar vibes: cool breweries, independent shops, food spots, bike lanes, big trees, and unique architecture. So, take this as my motion to combine it into one neighbourhood for purposes of this list. They both win.
#2 — Grandview-Woodland
If I couldn't live in my neighbourhood, I would travel a short distance northeast toward Grandview-Woodland. The main draw to this area of Vancouver is Commercial Drive. What can I say, I'm a sucker for quirky shops and diverse restaurants, and after Main Street, The Drive is where it's at. Being within walking distance of so many craft breweries is also a fun draw to this part of the city.
Grandview-Woodland is generally walkable and transit-friendly. Commercial-Broadway Station is a major transit hub, offering quick access to downtown and other parts of the city.
#3 — Kitsilano
The beach, the views, the vibes — Kitsilano is pretty great. I just know that if I lived here, I would become the epitome of a yoga-green smoothie-tennis-bike-everywhere healthy girl (except for the near-daily ice cream stops at Rain or Shine).
I love how walkable this area is, and there are some good rapid transit buses, too. One downside is driving, and parking is a nightmare, and if (like me) you have family in the suburbs, it's a lot of traffic to battle to get out of this part of the city for a visit.
If you live in Kits, you really have to live in Kits.
#4 — West End
If I'm crossing a bridge to find somewhere to live, it's got to be the West End. Reason one: the beaches. Reason two: the seawall. Reason three: the beaches and seawall. It's one of the prettiest parts of the city. The West End is where you can truly experience the best of the city and nature like a true Vancouverite.
There's access to Stanley Park and tons of restaurants and bars, too. While it's busy, it still feels calmer and quieter than downtown. It's probably because you can't park anywhere, so getting around by bike or on foot is your best option!
#5 — Renfrew-Collingwood
Moving into the slightly-less-cool-but-still-worth-it areas of the city, I give you Renfrew-Collingwood. Without the heavy hitters of the beaches, Stanley Park or popular shopping areas, this neighbourhood can easily be forgotten about.
But.... rents are cheaper. There's free parking. Streets are quiet and tree-lined. Four SkyTrain stations and the highway junction run through it so you can get places easily. And there's a very specific bao bakery (called Bao Bakery) here that I think about all the time — it's so good.
#6 — Dunbar-Southlands
I should start by saying that I will likely never have the chance to live here because, wow, those are some big mansions. The area is beautiful to walk, bike or drive through, with tree-lined streets and gorgeous architecture.
But besides fancy houses, I don't think I see the appeal. Dunbar is very removed from other parts of the city, and it takes forever to drive in and out of the area. If you really just like staying at home or in your neighbourhood, it could be a nice place to live. But I personally enjoy the variety of the city and would feel somewhat isolated out there.
#7 — Downtown
There are good things about downtown, obviously. I go there frequently for food, concerts and events, shopping, seawall walks, etc. It's a great place to hang out.
But to live? I don't think so. It's the busiest, noisiest and dirtiest part of the city, and close to the most expensive, too. It's less spacious than other neighbourhoods and doesn't have the same kind of community, know-your-neighbour vibe as other parts of the city.
I would rather live somewhere within a short commute to downtown, being able to come and go as I please. And for that — it's sitting at the bottom of my list.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.