Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and alpine charm

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A street lined with shops. RIght: A person standing by a small waterfall.

A village in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to hop on a plane to get a taste of Switzerland this summer. There's a charming little village in Ontario where cobblestone streets, mountain scenery and European-like architecture create a picture-perfect escape.

Tucked along the shores of Georgian Bay, this destination has been dubbed the "Switzerland of Ontario" thanks to its Alpine-inspired setting and European charm.

While you won't find the Swiss Alps here, you might feel like you've wandered into a tiny mountain village without even leaving Ontario.

Blue Mountain Village is magical in the warmer months, boasting patios, outdoor activities, and sunny mountain views.

Located about two hours from Toronto, the pedestrian-friendly village is nestled at the foot of the Blue Mountains and is a dreamy summer getaway from the city.

You'll feel like you've jetted off to another land as you wander the cobblestone streets winding through the village, lined with European-style shops, cafes and restaurants.

You can spend an afternoon exploring, stopping for a coffee, browsing local shops or settling onto a patio for a bite to eat.

With the Blue Mountains as a backdrop, there are plenty of attractions and outdoor activities to enjoy once you're ready to explore beyond the village.

In the summer, you can take a scenic gondola ride up the mountain, go hiking or cycling along nearby trails, paddle around the pond, try the aerial courses, and more. The mountain coaster is another option if you're looking for a little more excitement.

Blue Mountain Village also hosts events and live entertainment throughout the warmer months, so there's often something happening beyond its shops and restaurants. You can check the village's event calendar before visiting to see what's on during your trip.

When you need a break from exploring, there are more than 20 restaurants and dining spots throughout the village, ranging from casual cafes to sit-down restaurants where you can dig into a meal.

It's also just minutes from Collingwood, where you can wander along the historic downtown streets, pop into local boutiques and restaurants, or head toward the waterfront for views of Georgian Bay.

Whether you're looking for a day trip from Toronto or a summer weekend surrounded by mountain scenery, Blue Mountain Village offers a little taste of European charm right here in Ontario.

With its cobblestone streets, charming buildings and Alpine-inspired setting, it's easy to see why this picturesque spot has earned its reputation as a mini Switzerland in the province.

Blue Mountain Village

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Blue Mountain Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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