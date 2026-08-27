Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places
You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.
This winter forecast has revealed what Canada's weather will be like throughout the season.
It has details about which parts of the country will be colder and snowier than normal.
A "split winter" is expected according to the new Canadian winter forecast released by the Old Farmer's Almanac for 2026 and 2027.
That means milder weather conditions in the south, and snowier periods in the east and west.
For most of southern Canada, this winter won't be as cold as usual, and near-to-above-normal temperatures are in the forecast.
But the Old Farmer's Almanac noted that even with above-normal temperatures, it'll still be a Canadian winter in those places.
Also, a few parts of the country are forecast to experience colder-than-normal temperatures.
Snowier-than-normal weather is expected in both eastern and western parts of the country, with above-normal snowfall amounts for the season.
Now, here's what this new winter forecast has revealed for each province and territory in Canada.
BC
"Get ready for a wetter, snowier winter," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.
It's going to be cold and snowy in the north, and mild and snowy in the south.
Temperatures are forecast to be below normal in the north and above normal in the south, with above-normal precipitation amounts and snowfall throughout the province.
The coldest periods of winter in B.C. will be late December, late January and early February, and the snowiest periods will be in late December and early and mid-January.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, a less severe winter is expected across the Prairies.
It will be cold and snowy in northern parts of Alberta, and mild and wet in the south. Saskatchewan will have cold and snowy weather in the north, but mild and dry conditions in the south.
In Manitoba, it will be cold and dry in the north, and mild and dry in the south.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal across the Prairies, with near-to-below-normal snowfall. Precipitation amounts are forecast to be below normal in eastern parts of the region and above normal in the west.
The coldest periods of winter will be late December into mid-January and mid-February, and the snowiest periods will be late December, early January and mid-February.
Ontario
"It may be a drier winter overall in southern Ontario, but don't put away the snow shovel," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.
It's going to be cold and dry in the north, mild and snowy in central parts of the province, and cold and snowy in southern Ontario.
Temperatures are forecast to be below normal in the east and above normal in the west. While precipitation amounts are forecast to be below normal, snowfalls will be above normal this winter.
The coldest periods in Ontario will be mid and late January and early and late February, and the snowiest periods will be early and late January and mid-March.
Quebec
Even though the winter season will start slowly in Quebec, it'll be more intense in the new year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
It's going to be cold and dry in northern parts of the province, and mild and dry in southern areas.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal this winter, with precipitation amounts below normal and snowfall near to slightly above normal.
The coldest periods in Quebec this winter will be early to mid-January and mid to late February, and the snowiest periods will be mid to late December, mid and late January, mid and late February, and early and mid-March
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador
"Winter gets off to a warmer-than-normal start in Atlantic Canada, but cooler days arrive with the new year," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.
It's going to be mild and snowy across the region this winter.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal and precipitation will be above normal, which includes near to above normal snowfall amounts.
The coldest periods of the winter season will be early to mid-January and mid-February, and the snowiest periods will be late December, early to mid-January, and early and late February.
Yukon
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, a warm winter isn't expected in Yukon even though there won't be a lot of snow.
It's going to be mild and dry in the territory this season.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal, with below normal precipitation amounts and below normal snowfall.
The coldest periods of winter in Yukon will be early and late December, mid-January and mid- to late February, and the snowiest periods will be most of November, early January, early February and early March.
Northwest Territories
This forecast might seem like an "easier" winter in the Northwest Territories, "but don't let that fool you," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.
It's going to be mild and dry throughout the season.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal while both overall precipitation and snowfall amounts will be below normal.
The coldest periods of winter in the Northwest Territories will be late December, most of January, mid-February and early March, and the snowiest periods will be early November, mid-December and mid-February.
Nunavut
Despite warmer-than-normal temperatures being expected in Nunavut, southern parts of the territory are in for a wetter and snowier winter.
It's going to be mild and dry across the territory during the season.
Temperatures are forecast to be above normal this winter. Precipitation amounts will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south, with below-normal snowfall in the north and above-normal snowfall in the south.
The coldest periods will be late December, early January, early to mid-February and early to mid-March, and the snowiest periods will be early November, mid-February and early March.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.