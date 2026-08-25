CRA is hiring for jobs in these cities and some positions don't require a degree
The salaries go up to $122,000 a year!
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for positions in cities across the country.
Some of these Government of Canada jobs don't require a university degree or a college diploma.
Plus, the salaries go up to $122,000 a year!
You can apply for Tax Auditor, Collections Contact Officer, Call Centre Agent, Assessment Processing Clerk, Collection Assistant, Accounts Examination Officer, and more positions.
The federal revenue service currently has openings in B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland.
So, here's what you need to know about these CRA jobs, including salaries and the education and experience requirements.
Trust Accounts Examination Officer
Salary: $70,773 to $79,657
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Surrey, Penticton, Prince George, Victoria, and Vancouver
Who Should Apply: You must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
It's required that you have at least two years of experience in one of the following:
- working in Trust Accounts Compliance Inventory, Employer Accounts, or Corporate Assessment Processing Program with the CRA
- working in a Revenue Collections program with the CRA to administer the Income Tax Act or Excise Tax Act
- working in a Trust Accounts Examination program with the CRA to administer the Income Tax Act or Excise Tax Act
- doing payroll or GST for a company/organization outside of the CRA
You must be willing to work overtime, work evenings and/or weekends, work shifts or a flexible schedule (including weekends and statutory holidays), and travel.
A valid driver's licence or personal mobility that's equivalent to the possession of a driver's licence is required.
Also, you must be able to regularly lift objects weighing up to 10 kilograms.
The closing date is September 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Call Centre Customer Service Agents
Salary: $65,389 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: You must have a secondary school diploma along with customer service, organizational and time management skills.
Also, you need to know how to communicate in writing and verbally in English and French.
The ability to wear a headset, answer calls, and work at a computer for extended periods during each shift is required for this job.
You must be willing to work evenings and/or weekends, work overtime, and work shifts or a flexible schedule that can include weekends and statutory holidays.
The closing date is September 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Agents and Officers
Salary: $65,389 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: You must have a secondary school diploma.
Some of the positions could require you to have completed Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Introductory Financial Accounting, FA1, Introductory Accounting or Introductory Financial Accounting courses from a post-secondary institution or professional accounting association.
No prior experience is required for these jobs, but you must be bilingual in English and French.
The closing date is December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Various services and programs positions
Salary: $46,904 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Sudbury, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of secondary school or have a secondary school diploma, depending on the specific position.
No prior experience is required for these jobs.
You must be able to work day or evening shifts between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET, and work a flexible schedule that can include weekends and statutory holidays.
The closing date is November 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
General Duties Clerk and Control Clerk
Salary: $46,904 to $59,363
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Shawinigan, QC
Who Should Apply: You need to have successfully completed two years of high school, which is equivalent to the successful completion of three years of secondary school in Quebec.
Also, you must be able to work evenings and/or weekends, work overtime, and work shifts or a flexible schedule that can include weekends and statutory holidays.
The closing date is September 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Tax Auditors and Business Valuators
Salary: $99,864 to $122,817
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Bathurst, Moncton, Saint John, Sydney, Halifax, Charlottetown, Summerside, and St. John's
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting or be eligible to receive a designation from a professional accounting association.
A minimum of three years of experience working in Canadian income tax compliance within a public practice accounting firm, business or industry relating to large and/or complex corporations is required.
That experience must have been obtained through at least two of the following:
- preparing, reviewing or approving corporate tax returns
- auditing corporations to assess compliance with federal tax legislation
- interpreting tax statutes administered by the CRA
- providing tax-planning advice
You must be willing to travel and have a valid driver's licence or personal mobility that's equivalent to having a driver's licence.
The closing date is October 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Various agent, clerk and officer positions
Salary: $59,623 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Jonquière, Montreal and Shawinigan
Who Should Apply: These jobs have various education requirements.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school, which is equivalent to three years of secondary school in Quebec, for the Call Centre Agent, Assessment Processing Clerk, and Collection Assistant positions.
You need a secondary school diploma for the Collections Contact Officer, Assessment Processing Officer, Trust Accounts Compliance Officer, Non-Filer Officer, and Assessment, Accounts, Benefits Processing Officer positions.
A secondary school diploma is required for the Compliance Services Officer position along with the successful completion of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Introductory Financial Accounting, FA1, Introductory Accounting or Introductory Financial Accounting courses from a post-secondary institution or professional accounting association.
You must be bilingual in English and French for all of these jobs.
For the Call Centre Agent position, the ability to wear headphones or a headset for extended periods and constantly use a computer is required.
The closing date is September 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.