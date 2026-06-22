Canada Revenue Agency is hiring for IT jobs that pay close to $100,000 a year
The agency has developer and support analyst positions available.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for positions in IT.
With these government of Canada jobs, the pay goes up to almost $100,000 a year!
The federal agency is currently looking to staff temporary IT Infrastructure Support Analyst and IT Developer positions.
If you get the job, you'll help support the CRA's IT environment and IT services.
The duties of an IT Infrastructure Support Analyst include:
- installing, integrating, configuring, monitoring and testing components
- installing, maintaining, supporting, configuring, and troubleshooting public interface devices
- logging, monitoring, investigating and resolving problems
- updating and maintaining hardware and software inventory, and monitoring system component performance and usage
- providing technical advice to colleagues and clients
- preparing local guidelines, procedures, reports and documents
- supporting backup and recovery processes and procedures
- administering and issuing user identification, user profiles and security passwords
- ensuring security policies, standards and procedures are followed and understood
- assessing the impact of hardware and software changes and identifying IT procurement requirements
The duties of an IT Developer include:
- programming IT solutions
- testing IT solutions and products
- writing technical specifications and documentation
- identifying and resolving problems
- providing technical assistance to colleagues and clients
- contributing to the enhancement of procedures
The salary for these CRA jobs is from $72,984 to $91,168 a year.
You need a degree or a diploma in computer science, information technology, information management, or another relevant specialization from a post-secondary institution.
But you can get hired with any degree from a post-secondary institution and three years of IT experience.
You must be willing to work overtime, travel, work evenings and/or weekends, work a flexible schedule, and work in a CRA office.
Also, you need to be able to lift items weighing up to 20 kilograms.
A valid driver's license is required for this position.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
IT Infrastructure Support Analyst and IT Developer
Salary: $72,984 to $91,168
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You need a degree or a diploma in computer science, information technology, information management, or another relevant specialization from a post-secondary institution.
But you can get hired with any degree from a post-secondary institution and three years of IT experience.
You must be able to work overtime, travel, work evenings and/or weekends, work a flexible schedule, work in a CRA office, and lift items weighing up to 20 kilograms.
A valid driver's license is required for this job.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.