Canada Revenue Agency is hiring for IT jobs that pay close to $100,000 a year

The agency has developer and support analyst positions available.

canada revenue agency sign on national headquarters building in ottawa

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for positions in IT.

With these government of Canada jobs, the pay goes up to almost $100,000 a year!

The federal agency is currently looking to staff temporary IT Infrastructure Support Analyst and IT Developer positions.

If you get the job, you'll help support the CRA's IT environment and IT services.

The duties of an IT Infrastructure Support Analyst include:

  • installing, integrating, configuring, monitoring and testing components
  • installing, maintaining, supporting, configuring, and troubleshooting public interface devices
  • logging, monitoring, investigating and resolving problems
  • updating and maintaining hardware and software inventory, and monitoring system component performance and usage
  • providing technical advice to colleagues and clients
  • preparing local guidelines, procedures, reports and documents
  • supporting backup and recovery processes and procedures
  • administering and issuing user identification, user profiles and security passwords
  • ensuring security policies, standards and procedures are followed and understood
  • assessing the impact of hardware and software changes and identifying IT procurement requirements

The duties of an IT Developer include:

  • programming IT solutions
  • testing IT solutions and products
  • writing technical specifications and documentation
  • identifying and resolving problems
  • providing technical assistance to colleagues and clients
  • contributing to the enhancement of procedures

The salary for these CRA jobs is from $72,984 to $91,168 a year.

You need a degree or a diploma in computer science, information technology, information management, or another relevant specialization from a post-secondary institution.

But you can get hired with any degree from a post-secondary institution and three years of IT experience.

You must be willing to work overtime, travel, work evenings and/or weekends, work a flexible schedule, and work in a CRA office.

Also, you need to be able to lift items weighing up to 20 kilograms.

A valid driver's license is required for this position.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

IT Infrastructure Support Analyst and IT Developer

Salary: $72,984 to $91,168

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: You need a degree or a diploma in computer science, information technology, information management, or another relevant specialization from a post-secondary institution.

But you can get hired with any degree from a post-secondary institution and three years of IT experience.

You must be able to work overtime, travel, work evenings and/or weekends, work a flexible schedule, work in a CRA office, and lift items weighing up to 20 kilograms.

A valid driver's license is required for this job.

Apply On CRA Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

government of canada jobscra jobscanada revenue agency
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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