B.C. dog owner charged after mauling left woman with 'life-altering' injuries

B.C. woman charged after serious dog attack
B.C. woman charged after serious dog attack
A police officer takes notes outside a home where a woman was injured in a house fire Sunday and later died, during an investigation in Port Moody, B.C., on Monday July 11, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a dog owner has been criminally charged after two large dogs are alleged to have mauled a woman.

Police in the Metro Vancouver city were called to a report of the attack on May 20 after receiving reports of a woman being seriously hurt.

The victim required treatment at hospital, and while the extent of her injuries hasn't been released, they are described as "serious" and "life-altering."

Police say investigators found city officials had already deemed the dogs aggressive before the attack.

They allege the animals were required to wear muzzles, but weren't muzzled during the attack.

The BC Prosecution Service has now approved a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm against the owner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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