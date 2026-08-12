11 Government of Canada jobs you can apply for that pay up to $137,000 a year
Some positions don't require a university degree!
Government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) are open in cities across the country.
Many of these positions are high-paying and offer salaries close to or more than $100,000 a year.
The federal intelligence agency is hiring for jobs in admin, human resources, procurement, pay and benefits, intelligence and other work areas.
You might think you need a university degree to work for the government, but some of these CSIS jobs require a college diploma or just a high school diploma.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $61,934 to $75,324
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto, Gatineau, and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and two years of experience or a college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience needs to be in:
- general administrative duties
- providing service to internal or external clients and the general public
- using a variety of software, including but not limited to: word processing, email, database and spreadsheet applications
For the positions in Burnaby and Toronto, you must have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's licence.
The closing date is September 30, 2026.
Facility Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Windsor, Hamilton, Ottawa, Quebec City, Fredericton, and Halifax
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture or civil engineering and two years of experience, a college diploma or certificate in mechanical or electrical engineering, architecture or a related program and four years of experience, or an apprenticeship program and six years of experience.
That experience must be working in a facilities management environment.
Knowledge of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning or mechanical building systems is required.
Also, you must possess and maintain a valid and permanent Canadian driver's licence.
The ability to lift, carry, push and/or pull a minimum of 45 pounds and perform the physical demands of the position is required.
The closing date is October 31, 2026.
Human Intelligence Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Montreal or Quebec City
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree for this job.
It's required that you have experience in:
- conducting complex assessments
- handling difficult situations
- working in a team
You must have knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities for national security.
Also, an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate are required.
You need the ability to work flexible work hours and be physically out of the office and in the community, sometimes not reachable for periods of time
A valid Canadian driver's licence is needed for this job.
The closing date is September 30, 2026.
Archives Administrator
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and one year of experience.
It's required that you have two years of experience providing guidance or services to clients and one year of experience with computer applications related to records or file management.
Also, you must have experience in:
- working in an information management environment including research, analysis and the life cycle of information
- applying policies and procedures
You need to be able to lift heavy items, like boxes of files and equipment, that weigh approximately 20 pounds.
The closing date is August 19, 2026.
Deputy Chief of Procurement & Acquisitions
Salary: $112,746 to $137,226
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and eight years of experience, a three-year college diploma and five years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and four years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- planning, executing and managing procurement initiatives
- negotiating the contractual procurement of a range of goods and services with multiple stakeholders such as vendors, government clients, legal counsel and central agencies
- reviewing and assessing client requirements, resolving issues and providing advice and recommendations to senior management and clients with respect to contracting, procurement and supplier management issues
- interpreting and applying the Treasury Board policies and guidelines and government contracting regulations
- building and maintaining effective partnerships and working collaboratively with a variety of internal and external stakeholders
- leading or responding to complex procurement
- developing options and solving complex problems related to risk management in procurement
- human resources management or a formal supervisory role
The closing date is August 21, 2026.
Junior Evaluator
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree with a specialization in evaluation, economics, social sciences, statistics or another relevant field.
One year of experience applying research theories and approaches in the evaluation of programs, projects, policies or initiatives is required for this job.
Also, you must have experience in:
- collecting and analyzing quantitative and qualitative data
- contributing to or writing reports or relevant documents
- using Excel or statistical analytical tools
- working collaboratively as a member of a team
- contributing to or writing reports or relevant documents
You need the ability to work overtime and travel occasionally.
The closing date is September 3, 2026.
Surveillance Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau, and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
Experience working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork is required.
You also need to have a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, including on city and rural roads and during weather events.
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada’s intelligence priorities regarding the security of Canada is required.
The closing date is September 3, 2026.
Junior Pay and Benefits Specialist
Salary: $73,008 to $88,809
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience or a two-year college diploma and two years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- processing compensation and pay and benefits services to employees in the private sector or in the federal public service
- processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System (HRMS) such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
- client service as a resource person
The closing date is August 31, 2026.
Pay and Benefits Specialist
Salary: $84,783 to $103,124
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience or a two-year college diploma and three years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- performing the duties of a fully trained pay specialist using the Phoenix Pay System, including administering pay and benefits to employees
- providing compensation support and guidance on pay and compensation services in the federal public service to employees and the employee's immediate supervisors
- processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System (HRMS) such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
- client service as a resource person
The closing date is August 31, 2026.
Human Resources Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto, Ottawa, and Gatineau
Who Should Apply: You need a recognized human resources certification and four years of experience, a two-year college diploma and three years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience must be in applying human resources policies and performing administrative functions that required planning, organization and coordination skills.
The closing date is September 7, 2026.
Administrative Officer, Regional Director General
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a university certificate or college diploma and two years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- providing executive support to high-level managers and officials
- providing administrative support
- planning and coordinating multiple interrelated administrative activities
- dealing with managers and employees at all levels
- providing client services
The closing date is October 2, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.