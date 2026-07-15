Government of Canada jobs are open in Ontario and some don't require a degree
The salaries go up to $137,000 a year!
There are government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) available in Ontario.
You can get hired for some positions with a high school or college diploma instead of a university degree.
The federal intelligence agency has openings in admin, pay and benefits, intelligence, acquisitions and other work areas.
Some of these are high-paying jobs that offer salaries up to $137,000 a year.
If you're looking for work, here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs in Ontario.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $61,934 to $75,324
Company: CSIS
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and two years of experience or a college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience needs to be in:
- general administrative duties
- providing service to internal or external clients and the general public
- using a variety of software, including word processing and spreadsheet applications, email, and databases
You also must have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license for this job.
The closing date is September 30, 2026.
Pay and Benefits Specialist
Salary: $73,008 to $88,809 or $84,783 to $103,124
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Junior Pay and Benefits Specialists need a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a two-year college diploma and two years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- processing compensation/pay and benefits services to employees in the private sector or in the Federal Public Service
- processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
- providing client service as a resource person.
Pay and Benefits Specialists need a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a two-year college diploma and three years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- performing pay specialist duties using the Phoenix Pay System, including administering pay and benefits to employees
- providing compensation support, guidance and solutions on the pay/compensation services in the Federal Public Service to employees and their immediate supervisors
- processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
- providing client service as a resource person
The closing date is August 31, 2026.
Facility Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a college certificate or apprenticeship program and six years of experience, a college diploma or certificate in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, architecture or a related field and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture or civil engineering and two years of experience.
That experience must be in working in a facilities management environment. Experience related to commercial, industrial, institutional or office buildings will be considered.
You must have knowledge of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning or mechanical building systems.
The closing date is August 30, 2026.
Archives Administrator
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and one year of experience.
That experience must be in working in an information management environment with research, analysis and the life cycle of information, and applying policies and procedures.
You also need one year of experience with computer applications related to records or file management and two years of experience providing guidance or services to clients.
The closing date is August 5, 2026.
Human Intelligence Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Toronto, Hamilton and Windsor
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree for this job.
Also, you need work experience in each of the following:
- conducting complex assessments
- handling difficult situations
- working in a team
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security is required.
You also must have an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how that relates to the CSIS mandate.
The closing date is July 31, 2026.
Interviewer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience needs to be in:
- conducting structured interviews for assessment purposes
- producing detailed reports by analyzing the information and formulating appropriate recommendations
- liaising with internal and external clients
- conducting research and analysis using search tools or open source
The closing date is July 24, 2026.
RFP Specialist and RFP Supervisor
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and seven years of experience, a college diploma and five years of experience or an undergraduate degree and three years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- writing complex Requests For Proposals, Statements of Work and Evaluation Criteria in public or private organizations
- planning, coordinating, delivering, and managing contracting and procurement services for goods or services, including contract management from planning through close-out
- cost/benefit analysis
- identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks in contracting and procurement to optimize outcomes and ensure compliance
- applying negotiation techniques
Also, you must have a minimum of one year of experience in each of the following:
- collaborating with stakeholders, senior management, vendors and team members through engagements, training and planning of the procurement of goods and services
- applying advanced payment approaches and strategies in solicitations and contracts
- applying procurement strategies to single source, sole source and competitive requirements for goods and services
For the RFP Supervisor, you also need at least one year of experience in formal supervision.
Knowledge of acquisition regulations and policies, methods and techniques related to services and goods procurement, and contracting and procurement principles is required.
The closing date is August 13, 2026.
Deputy Chief of Procurement & Acquisitions
Salary: $112,746 to $137,226
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and eight years of experience, a college diploma and five years of experience or an undergraduate degree and four years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- planning, executing and managing procurement initiatives
- negotiating the contractual procurement of a range of goods and services with stakeholders such as vendors, government clients, legal counsel and central agencies
- reviewing and assessing client requirements, resolving issues and providing advice and recommendations to senior management and clients related to contracting, procurement and supplier management issues
- interpreting and applying the Treasury Board policies and guidelines, and government contracting regulations
- building and maintaining effective partnerships and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders
- leading or responding to complex procurement
- developing options and solving complex problems related to risk management in procurement
- human resources management or a formal supervisory role
The closing date is August 7, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.