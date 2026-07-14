This fall forecast reveals when Ontario's weather will get chilly and snowy
It's going to be a cooler-than-normal season.
A fall forecast for Canada has revealed what you need to know about the season.
Ontario's weather is expected to be cooler than normal with chilly temperatures and a bit of snow.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out the 2026 fall weather forecast that has details about the seasonal conditions for provinces and territories in Canada.
The season is expected to be milder overall, with warmer-than-average temperatures in most of the country this year. But cooler weather is forecast in parts of Canada, including all of Ontario.
Ontario is forecast to be cool and wet during this year's fall season, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
It will be cooler than normal in September, and temperatures will be closer to seasonal in October.
The average temperature in September is expected to be 15 C, which is 1 C below normal for the month, and the average temperature in October is expected to be 11 C, which is normal for that time of year.
During September and October, short bursts of warmer weather will interrupt the cool and chilly temperatures.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, precipitation amounts are forecast to be well above average in the eastern parts of Ontario, and slightly above average in the west throughout the season.
Just because it's not winter doesn't mean that precipitation in the fall can't be snow. Precipitation during the season can include rain, snow, ice pellets, sleet and rain-snow mixes.
Rainfall is expected throughout the season, with a few thunderstorms in September, and snow showers are forecast in mid-October for parts of Ontario.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.