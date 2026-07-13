This 14 km beach with powdery white sand is one of Ontario's best spots to swim in 2026

It's the longest freshwater beach in the world.

A person standing on a beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@deepika_maan | Instagram, Russ Heinl | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a spot to swim this summer? You may want to head to this stunning Ontario beach.

With a long stretch of white sand, sparkling waters, and sun-soaked shores, it's an epic spot for a warm-weather escape, and was named one of the best spots to take a dip in Ontario in 2026.

Wasaga Beach is a popular summer destination on an inlet of Georgian Bay.

According to a new ranking by Zolo, it's one of Ontario's top five places to swim this summer, and with its endless shoreline and multiple beach areas, it's easy to see why.

The entire beach stretches for 14 kilometres, making it the longest freshwater beach in the world.

According to Bruce Grey Simcoe, Wasaga Beach "has been long hailed as one of the premier tourist destinations in Ontario. For over a century tourists have travelled to the welcoming shores of Nottawasaga Bay, to stroll along 14 kilometres of white sand beach, swim in warm, clean waters and enjoy the panoramic mountain views across the Bay."

There are eight different beach areas where you can enjoy the waters, lounge on the shores, and soak up some sun. You can choose between spots like Allenwood Beach for a quiet, relaxed vibe or Beach Area 1 for a livelier experience.

In addition to its beaches, Wasaga Beach offers 100 kilometres of scenic trails to explore, so it's worth bringing along some comfortable shoes. You can visit one of the largest uninterrupted parabolic dune systems in Ontario in Wasaga Beach Provincial Park, which features a "forest is filled with rolling hills sculpted entirely from sand," according ot the town's website.

Other beaches that made Zolo's list include Sauble Beach and three beaches in Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Grab your goggles and enjoy some sun on the world's longest freshwater beach this summer.

Explore Wasaga Beach Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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